How much does a Seattle World Cup knockout ticket cost?

The Brief Seattle Stadium will host two knockout games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Tickets for Wednesday's match between Belgium and Senegal start at around $300. Tickets for the Round of 16 match on July 6 start at around $2000.



The knockout round of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing. Seattle Stadium will host its fifth game of the tournament on Wednesday – Belgium vs. Senegal in the Round of 32 – before finishing its hosting duties on July 6, in a highly anticipated Round of 16 match.

Seattle Stadium has hosted four sold-out Group Stage matches, and has been ranked the No. 1 stadium experience among FIFA World Cup venues by The Athletic.

With only two games left at Seattle Stadium, time is running out to get a chance to be a part of the action. But, like the overwhelming majority of World Cup games thus far, it will cost you to get in the door.

What we know:

Belgium vs. Senegal — July 1, 1 p.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon, ticket prices for the Round of 32 match between Belgium and Senegal on FIFA's official resell platform start at $302 for a Category 2 ticket. Tickets on unofficial reselling platforms like SeatGeek start around $415.

Ticket prices for this match have dropped 37% over the past three days, according to ticketdata.com. In addition, Wednesday's match in Seattle has the lowest starting ticket price of any Round of 32 match, according to ticketdata.com

Ticket prices are expected to fluctuate further, up until kickoff.

The following are the lowest ticket prices per ticket category on the official FIFA marketplace, as of Tuesday afternoon:

Category 1, Section 126: $460.00

Category 2, Section 344: $302.06

Category 3, Section 341: $331.20

Category 4, Section 344: $645.49

Seat map of available resell tickets for Belgium vs. Senegal, on Tuesday afternoon. (FIFA resale marketplace )

Match 94, Winner 81 vs. Winner 82 — July 6, 5 p.m.

Seattle Stadium's final match will be a Round of 16 match between the winner of Belgium vs. Senegal, and the winner of USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As of Tuesday afternoon, ticket prices for the Round of 16 match on FIFA's official resell platform start at $1897.50 for a Category 2 ticket. Tickets on unofficial reselling platforms like SeatGeek start around $1931.

If the U.S. wins against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday night, ticket prices are expected to soar significantly higher for its Round of 16 match at Seattle Stadium. When the U.S. played in Seattle during the group stage, ticket prices hovered around $1800 during the days leading up to the match.

The following are the lowest ticket prices per ticket category on the official FIFA marketplace, as of Tuesday afternoon:

Category 1, Section 142: $2472.50

Category 2, Section 334: $2059.27

Category 3, Section 318: $2019.69

Category 4: Section 344: $3565.00

Seat map of available resell tickets for the Round of 16 match, on Tuesday afternoon. (FIFA resale marketplace )

Ticket prices in this article are not final and are subject to change on the FIFA marketplace.

The Source: Information in this article is from Seattle FWC26, ticketdata.com, FIFA and SeatGeek.

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