Egypt survives with 1-1 draw against Iran in Seattle, advances past group stage for 1st time at World Cup

The Brief Egypt advanced past the group stage at the World Cup for the first time while Iran will have to wait one day to find out its fate after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw. At the conclusion of what was promoted as a "Pride Match" in Seattle, one which neither Iran nor Egypt wanted any part in, the Pharaohs finished in second place in Group G. Belgium, which played to a 1-1 draw against Egypt on June 15, beat New Zealand 4-1 in Vancouver, British Columbia to win the group.



Egypt advanced past the group stage at the World Cup for the first time while Iran, which had a potential winning goal called back due to an offside, will have to wait one day to find out its fate after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw.

At the conclusion of what was promoted as a "Pride Match" in Seattle, one which neither Iran nor Egypt wanted any part in, the Pharaohs finished in second place in Group G. Belgium, which played to a 1-1 draw against Egypt on June 15, beat New Zealand 4-1 in Vancouver, British Columbia to win the group outright.

Iran could still advance to the knockout round for the first time in the expanded 48-team pool at this year’s tournament. But, they no longer control their own destiny after Friday’s game.

SEATTLE, USA - JUNE 26: Ramin Rezaeian (23) of Iran celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup First Stage Group G match between Egypt and IR Iran at Lumen Field (Seattle Stadium) in Seattle, Washington, United Stat (Samah Zidan / Anadolu / Getty Images) Expand

Egypt took an early lead on a goal by Mahmoud Saber in the fifth minute. Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah provided some strong play in the box before Saber fired a shot between the legs of Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran tied the match nine minutes later on a goal by Ramin Rezaeian, and nearly won the game in stoppage time. Shoja Khalilzadeh fired a shot past Beiranvand in the 93rd minute, but it was overturned for offside after a video review.

Had the goal counted, Iran would have clinched a berth to the knockout round.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

The Walrus and the Carpenter in Ballard closes amid strike

Couples panic, wedding plans sink due to flooded Seattle ferry venue

5 King County beaches closed due to high bacteria

State training hundreds of firefighters as wildfire season intensifies

Maltby Cafe and its supersized cinnamon rolls to get new home

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.