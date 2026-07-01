3 people run onto field during Belgium vs Senegal World Cup match in Seattle

The Brief Three people ran onto the field during Wednesday's World Cup match between Belgium and Senegal, briefly stopping play. Security quickly removed the pitch invaders, and the match resumed after the interruption in the 32nd minute. Senegal led 1-0 at the time of the stoppage after Habib Diarra scored in the 25th minute.



Three people ran onto the field during Wednesday's World Cup match between Belgium and Senegal in the round of 32, causing a stoppage of play.

The people disrupted the game in the 32nd minute. Roughly a dozen security guards were deployed to get them off the field. Belgium defender Maxim De Cuyper held onto the ball amid the incident.

A security guard try to catch pitch invaders during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

At the time of the interruption, Senegal was leading Belgium 1-0 on a goal by Habib Diarra in the 25th minute. Diarra also scored in the 5-0 rout of Iraq.

Senegal advanced to the knockout round as one of the best third-place finishers. The African team navigated one of the toughest groups in the tournament, facing France and the Erling Haaland-led Norway.

Belgium won its group with five points. The Red Devils did not advance out of the group stage at the last World Cup in Qatar following a historic third-place finish at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

A pitch invader pictured during a soccer game between Belgian national team Red Devils and Senegal, on Wednesday 01 July 2026, at the Seattle Field, in Seattle, a 1/16 finals game in the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Dirk Waem / Belga Mag / AFP / Getty Images)

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