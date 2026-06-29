If USA wins, will President Trump or VP Vance visit Seattle?

The Brief If the U.S. beats Bosnia and Herzegovina, Seattle will host Team USA's Round of 16 World Cup match on July 6. It's unclear whether President Donald Trump or Vice President JD Vance would attend if USA advances, and no official visit has been announced. A presidential or vice presidential visit could bring temporary flight restrictions, increased security and major traffic delays across the Seattle area.



If the U.S. Men's National Team wins their first knockout stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, that means Team USA will be back at Seattle Stadium for the Round of 16.

It'd be a high-profile, win-or-go-home matchup between USA and either Belgium or Senegal, who play in Seattle on Wednesday, July 1. The Round of 16 match is scheduled for Monday, July 6.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 19: Alex Freeman of United States celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Australia at Seattle Stadium on June 19, 2026 in Seattle, Was (MB Media / Getty Images) Expand

With a sold-out crowd expected, questions are swirling over whether President Donald Trump or Vice President JD Vance will visit Seattle for the match.

Here's what to know about whether Trump or Vance will visit Seattle for the World Cup.

Will Trump visit Seattle for the World Cup?

The short answer is: we don't know yet. First, the USMNT must win its Round of 32 knockout match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which takes place Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Bay Area.

If the U.S. team advances, an official announcement regarding a federal VIP visit to Seattle is expected to follow shortly after the match, allowing adequate time for regional security preparations.

"There's been no official announcement of a potential federal VIP visit for the July 6 World Cup match," said Cameron Satterfield, spokesperson for the King County International Airport.

President Donald Trump and a skyline of the city of Seattle. (Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

High-ranking U.S. officials have already visited Seattle for the World Cup, as both Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Energy Secretary Chris Wright attended USA's victory over Australia on June 19.

What would happen if Trump visited Seattle?

Airport officials say the runways at King County International Airport, which is the closest airfield to the stadium, are expected near max capacity. So, the airport would need to be advised if a federal VIP was inbound.

In preparation for a potential presidential or vice presidential visit, local flight operators are being warned about a potential future Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR), which could cause mandatory ground closures and security delays at Seattle-area airports.

If a TFR is planned in Seattle, it will be posted to the Federal Aviation Administration's website.

A subsequent presidential or vice presidential motorcade would also likely trigger significant gridlock across the Seattle metro area, transporting Trump and/or Vance to Seattle Stadium.

Prior presidential visits in Seattle

Previous executive visits to the Pacific Northwest have brought severe traffic disruptions.

During a May 2024 reelection campaign stop by former President Joe Biden, a 30-minute halt of all incoming and outgoing commercial air traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport snarled regional highway systems for hours, bottlenecking drivers traveling north and south.

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What's next:

For now, nothing is set in stone. And of course, future developments are dependent on USA winning their match on Wednesday.

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