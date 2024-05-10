Flight delays expected during Pres. Biden's Sea-Tac arrival. Here's what to know

President Joe Biden will be in Seattle on Friday for a campaign fundraising event, marking his first visit to the area since Earth Day two years ago.

Although the White House has not disclosed the precise time and venue of the president’s event for security reasons, those wishing to attend have been instructed to RSVP to receive these details.

The impact of the visit is something travelers should be aware of, particularly around Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Flight operations are anticipated to be impacted. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) placed restrictions on airspace around SEA between 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The arrival and departure of Air Force One will disrupt all flights during these times and when the aircraft takes off on Saturday. There is typically a ground stop for 30 minutes before the president's arrival until Air Force One is parked.

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Governor of Washington Jay Inslee upon arrival at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington on April 21, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Drivers are also warned of potential major road closures, as the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) acknowledges that the Secret Service has the authority to shut down freeways and city streets, with expected significant interruptions around downtown Seattle. The presidential motorcade's journey through the city's arteries has previously resulted in extensive traffic congestion.

During Biden's last visit to Seattle, there were massive traffic impacts. Local freeways I-5, I-90 and SR 520 were impacted, leading to street closures downtown and doubled travel times for drivers navigating north and south through the city.

Commuters should plan for delays and consider alternative routes or modes of transportation during the president's visit. Watch FOX LOCAL and check fox13seattle.com for updates on road closures and flight schedules as they become available.

