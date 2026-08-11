Seattle Weather: Mainly sunny Tuesday, chance of storms on Wednesday

The quiet days continue on Tuesday with highs again nearing 80 degrees. Like the previous days, we will start with morning clouds, clearing by the afternoon with sunnier skies. This is a very typical mid-August weather pattern. We are now out of the "heat of the summer" in Seattle. The average high temperature is down to 78 degrees this week, a degree cooler than its peak in late July and early August.

Tuesday's highs will be right on target for this time of year, near 80 degrees.

We begin to see a shift in the pattern by Wednesday. A weak disturbance will move in from B.C. increasing the chance of isolated mountain storms. The storms will bring the possibility of lightning and gusty winds. The risk of additional wildfires will increase Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A weak disturbance will drop out of B.C. bring a slight chance of storms to the mountains.

Wednesday night will bring a few cool celestial events! The Perseid Meteor shower will send 50–100 meteors an hour through the sky. The new moon and mainly clear skies will allow for great viewing.

A great looking evening with mainly clear skies on Wednesday for the Perseid meteor shower. (FOx13 Seattle)

After Wednesday's brief shower and storm chance, we'll see a brief warm-up through Friday. Another slight chance of showers arrives on Monday.

A slight chance of mountain storms on Wednesday, then a brief warm-up through Friday.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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