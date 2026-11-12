When will Microsoft Outlook be restored? Here's what we know

The Brief A widespread Microsoft outage Thursday disrupted Outlook, Exchange Online and other Microsoft 365 services. Microsoft has begun restoring affected servers, with some users seeing gradual improvements in connectivity. The company has not announced an exact time for when all services will be fully restored.



Microsoft is working to return servers back online following a widespread outage Thursday that affected Outlook and Microsoft 365 services.

Users experienced major disruptions, unable to connect to Outlook and multiple other Microsoft applications. The company has investigated the issue, though an exact time for full restoration remains unclear.

Here's what we know about when Microsoft Outlook service will be restored:

Microsoft Outlook restoration timeline

Timeline:

The outage began around 9:45 a.m. (PT) Thursday morning, when Microsoft acknowledged users had been experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes, which included Outlook and multiple other services.

By 10:07 a.m., Microsoft confirmed the outage could impact Microsoft 365 connectivity for users in any region.

According to Microsoft's Service Health Status page, engineers have started bringing a portion of affected servers back online and confirmed they are remaining stable. The latest update came just after 3 p.m.

As capacity returns, Microsoft said users may see a gradual recovery as their devices and apps reconnect to the service.

Microsoft outage impacts

What we know:

Along with Outlook, Microsoft also listed several other services possibly affected by the outage:

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Copilot 365

Microsoft Defender XDR

Microsoft Planner

Microsoft To Do

Microsoft Intune

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What's next:

Microsoft will continue providing updates on the Microsoft 365 Status account on X. The next update is expected by 4:30 p.m. PT.

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