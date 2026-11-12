Police investigate South Seattle drive-by shooting that injured 1 person

The Brief One person suffered serious injuries after being shot from a vehicle near Wabash Avenue South and South Rose Street in Seattle. Medics took the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Seattle police detectives are investigating the shooting and searching for an unknown suspect.



One person was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday in South Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

What we know:

Seattle police said an unknown suspect fired shots from a vehicle near the intersection of Wabash Avenue South and South Rose Street, in Seattle's Rainier Valley area.

One victim suffered serious injuries in the shooting and was transported to Harborview Medical Center, police said. Detectives have responded to the scene to investigate.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led up to the shooting, the victim's age or gender, or a description of the suspect or the vehicle involved. Police have not announced any arrests.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses to identify the shooter. Further updates are expected from the Seattle Police Department as the investigation develops.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

The Source: Information in this story came from a post on X by the Seattle Police Department.

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