Seattle weather: A fall system to bring rain and gusty winds Friday

The Brief A strong storm brings widespread rain and gusty winds Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A Wind Advisory is in effect along the coast and north interior, where gusts could reach 50 mph. Another storm arrives Saturday into Sunday, with rain and wind easing before the Seahawks game Sunday afternoon.



A strong frontal system moves in Friday bringing gusty winds and widespread rainfall. The heaviest rainfall will be along the coast and in the mountains at around .5-.75", and in the lowlands up to a quarter of an inch. Showers will move through midday into the afternoon, with less rainfall by the evening hours.

A strong frontal system moves in Friday for gusty winds and widespread rainfall.

What's next:

Winds will pick up Friday with gusts up to 50 mph possible along the coast and north interior. The Puget Sound will be breezy through the evening hours with gusts up to 30 mph.

Winds will pick up Friday with gusts up to 50 mph possible. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Wind Advisory will be in place along the coast and the north interior through Friday afternoon due to strong wind gusts.

A Wind Advisory will be in place along the coast and the north interior through Friday afternoon due to strong wind gusts. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs Friday will be a few degrees above average, reaching the mid to upper 50s. After a wet start to the day, a mild and dry evening is expected overnight.

Highs Friday will be a few degrees above average, reaching the mid to upper 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Saturday will start mostly cloudy and dry, with rain increasing along the coast by the afternoon. The frontal system moves in for the second half of Saturday through Sunday morning, bringing more widespread gusty winds and rain. We could potentially see stronger winds across the area Saturday into Sunday, so stay tuned if things are upgraded to an advisory. Showers taper into Sunday afternoon, leading to sunbreaks and nicer conditions for the Seahawks game midday. Showers return later Monday into next week, as several rounds of weather systems are expected.

Saturday will start mostly cloudy and dry, with rain increasing along the coast by the afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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