Seattle weather: Another round of strong winds, rain this weekend

The Brief An initial storm system will bring gusty southerly winds reaching 40 to 50 mph along the Washington Coast and North Puget Sound through Friday, with rain eventually spreading into the Seattle metro area. Saturday starts mainly dry with highs in the 60s before a second storm delivers 40 to 45 mph wind gusts across the Puget Sound region overnight into Sunday and generates ocean swells near 20 feet. An active, storm-filled weather pattern will continue into next week, bringing ongoing rounds of lowland rain, strong winds, and high-elevation mountain snow.



Western Washington is heading into another windy and wet stretch of weather as a series of storms move into the Pacific Northwest.

The first system will bring gusty southerly winds tonight and Friday, with the strongest winds expected along the Washington Coast and across the North Puget Sound region. Rain will also spread into parts of the region, including the Seattle metro area on Friday.

Rain showers will develop in Western Washington on Thursday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wind advisory for the coast, north Puget Sound

Big picture view:

A deep area of low pressure moving into northern British Columbia will send increasingly strong southerly winds across Western Washington tonight and into Friday. The strongest winds are expected along the Washington Coast and across the North Puget Sound region, north of Everett.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North Puget Sound on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible overnight into Friday afternoon. Winds should gradually ease late Friday afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Washington Coast on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rainfall will be focused primarily over the Olympic Peninsula and areas near the Canadian border through Friday. The Seattle metro area should stay mostly dry initially, but rain will spread south and east as a cold front moves through.

Warmer temperatures before another storm

What's next:

Saturday will start mainly dry and warmer. High temperatures will climb into the 60s. Another deep area of low pressure will approach British Columbia, bringing another round of increasing widespread winds to Western Washington. The peak windy period is expected Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. Gusts could reach up to 40 to 45 mph for the Puget Sound area overnight, with the strongest winds along the coast and across northern Western Washington.

Rain and wind will hit Western Washington Saturday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A larger swell train could arrive on Saturday night or Sunday on the coast, potentially producing ocean seas around 20 feet.

More storms in Seattle next week

Local perspective:

The active weather pattern isn't going anywhere anytime soon. A parade of storms is expected to move through the Pacific Northwest next week, bringing additional rounds of lowland rain, gusty winds, and high-elevation mountain snow.

A wet and breezy pattern will stick with Western Washington through next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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