Kirkland, WA police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

The Brief Kirkland police are searching for Francisca Hunter, 16, who has been missing since Oct. 26. Francisca left a treatment facility without her phone, money or identification and has been without her prescribed medication. Police say she may be using the name Angelina Dylan. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911.



Kirkland police are asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Francisca Hunter, who has been missing since Oct. 26 and has been without her prescribed medication since she disappeared.

What we know:

Francisca was last seen about 8 p.m. in the Totem Lake neighborhood near Northeast 124th Street. Her father, Jake Hunter, told FOX 13 she turned 16 this week. She goes by Fran or Franny.

Hunter said his daughter left a treatment facility in Kirkland and has had no contact with her family since.

What they're saying:

"She left around eight o’clock at night without a phone, money, identification, or even a change of clothes," he said. "We haven’t heard from her since. She’s without medication that she needs, and so we’re extremely concerned about her safety."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Francisca Hunter

Hunter said he and his wife, Lety Hunter, have spent the past week searching with friends from Bellingham to Tacoma. They’ve visited transit stations, shelters, food banks and encampments and handed out hundreds of flyers. They’ve also contacted youth outreach groups and organizations that help people experiencing homelessness.

Lety Hunter said she walked through parts of Seattle and Tacoma, talking with young people who might have seen her daughter. She said police have Francisca’s phone and that she has seen no sign her daughter has tried to reach anyone through email or social media. That silence worries her, she said, because Francisca usually uses her phone to keep in touch with friends.

Police say Francisca may be using the name Angelina Dylan and telling people she is 18. Jake Hunter said his daughter had previously talked about going to Sacramento, California. Her parents say they don’t know whether she headed there.

Asked what she would say if Francisca saw the interview, Lety Hunter spoke directly to her daughter.

"Franny, you’re very loved," she said. "We want to know that you’re okay. We want help you. There's so many people that care immensely about you and of course you're not in any kind of trouble."

She said she wants Francisca to know her family wants to help her and that she isn’t in trouble.

"We just need to know that you’re safe, Francisca," Jake Hunter said.

What you can do:

Kirkland police ask anyone who sees Francisca or has information about her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

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