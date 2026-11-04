Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold out with quad, rib injuries

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The Brief Sam Darnold will miss Sunday’s game against Arizona with quadriceps and rib injuries, with the Seahawks considering him week-to-week. Darnold cracked a rib on the second play against Chicago and played through the injury before hurting his quad late in Seattle’s 34-17 loss. Drew Lock will start despite dealing with a right elbow injury, while Seattle is also preparing Jalen Milroe to potentially contribute.



Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals due to injuries to his quadriceps and ribs.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold injured his quad late in Monday night's 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears, and played through a cracked rib sustained on the second play of the game.

Drew Lock – who is also dealing with a right elbow injury – will start for the second time this year against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Jalen Milroe will also be prepped to play with Lock not at 100 percent either.

"Sam injured his quad at the end of the game, so Sam Is going to be out this week," Macdonald said. "It will be week-to-week for Sam, He's not going to go on (injured reserve).

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Darnold was drilled by cornerback Kyler Gordon, a Washington Huskies alum, on the second play of the game as he attempted to throw a pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

"In terms of Sam, this guy, he's tough as nails," Macdonald said. "He cracked his rib on the second play of the game, so playing the whole game without even making a name of it, playing his tail off and competing, I think it's worth noting how tough this guy is. He'll be back sooner than later, I'm sure."

Meanwhile, Lock has been inactive as the team's third quarterback the last two weeks because of the injury to his right elbow. Milroe has served in the backup role to Darnold in Lock's place as Lock has been limited in practice throughout the last three weeks. The injury came in a practice in rainy conditions a few weeks ago.

"He's able to throw," Macdonald said of Lock. "How much? We're working through that right now. That's the best way to put it. It's a different injury than Sam had in the playoffs. He's going to throw the ball throughout the week, but we're just going to manage it. He's not going to take 8,000 throws."

Macdonald said the team may be adding another quarterback to the roster this week to help deal with the injuries.

Lock started in Seattle's 31-7 win over the Cardinals in Week 2 and will get to face them again this week. He completed 19-of-26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Macdonald said Darnold could have a chance to play the following week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle's bye week follows that, which would give Darnold and the rest of the team's banged-up pieces a week off to get healthy.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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