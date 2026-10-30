'Disappointed' Anthony Bradford handling Seattle Seahawks demotion

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The Brief Anthony Bradford acknowledged his disappointment about losing his starting job but called the decision to insert three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson into the lineup a "no-brainer." Bradford’s demotion comes immediately after a strong return from injured reserve, with Mike Macdonald saying Seattle’s offensive line played its best game of the season against Kansas City. Bradford appreciated the support he received from Macdonald and John Schneider and said the situation hasn’t affected his willingness to potentially remain with Seattle beyond this season.



Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford is handling his demotion amid the team's acquisition of three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson as well as you could reasonably expect.

Bradford understands the upside of adding Nelson to the team, but that doesn't mean he's not disappointed that it comes with a move to the bench for himself.

"It don't make it easier because I know what type of player I am. You know what I'm saying?" Bradford said on Friday. "I love playing ball. That's what I do. But it's kind of a no-brainer. It's Quenton Nelson."

The backstory:

Bradford has started 40 of 44 career games played for the Seahawks since being selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He's been a regular fixture for Seattle's offensive line for four straight years, but the trade to acquire Nelson from Indianapolis on Tuesday bumped him out of the lineup. Nelson will play left guard, Grey Zabel will move from left guard to right guard in place of Bradford, and Bradford is left without a chair as the music stops.

"Of course, from the human factor, it's disappointing," Bradford said. "But sadly, that's the business that we in. You know what I'm saying? And I understand that. I got respect for the guys upstairs and for Quenton and for my other O-line dudes. So that's where it's at right now."

Frequently a subject of fan ire – fueled by clipped videos on social media highlighting some of his worst plays – Bradford has borne the brunt of criticism during his first three years in Seattle. The cruelest part of the moment for Bradford is that the move comes at a time when his Q rating might be at its highest ever.

Bradford played well in his return to the lineup on Sunday night after a four-week stay on the injured reserve list with a knee injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald said the unit played its best game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs and Bradford's return to the lineup was one contributing factor to that performance.

"It's not an easy situation," Macdonald said. "I thought Anthony played really good football for us, and he has. He's earned a significant role on our team, a starting level role. ... So there's really no way to sugarcoat it.

"And he believes this when we say this, how much we love him. The guys love him in the locker room. He's a fantastic teammate. We don't expect him to be jumping over joy in this situation because that's not realistic, but he's going to be a great teammate and he's going to stay ready. We know how this league works. You're a play away from him playing every play again. It's not an easy situation, but he's a tough cookie, and the guys will have his back as well, and we're behind him as well, but it's not easy."

Macdonald's ability to acknowledge the situation they've put him in is certainly appreciated by Bradford as he adapts to his new role as a backup.

"Just being in the harsh business that we're in, seeing that Coach Mike and John (Schneider), everybody got just my back in all this stuff, it felt good because it could have went the other way," Bradford said. "Could have just been what it was, and got to deal with it. So I appreciate Coach Mike and I appreciate John."

Dig deeper:

Bradford said the trade hasn't changed his outlook about his future with Seattle. He'll be an unrestricted free agent after the season and have the chance to test the market. If the Seahawks are unable to convince Nelson to stay – who will also be a free agent – a future with Bradford could still be possible.

"It don't change at all," Bradford said. "It's just the business that we in. Something just I got to chew and eat. You know what I'm saying? Deal with. That's what I plan on doing. So it don't really change how I feel about Seattle at all."

Bradford was eager to rejoin the lineup a week ago after his time on injured reserve. He had a minor procedure to address a knee injury so that it wouldn't linger the rest of the season.

"I feel great, man," he said last Friday. "Overall, it was a great decision. I appreciate the decision, and now I'm ready to play ball."

As Macdonald noted, Bradford could be back in the lineup just as quickly as circumstances led to a backup role. An injury to either Nelson or Zabel comes down and Bradford is right back in the lineup. These decisions happen all across the roster. Drake Thomas has taken the starting linebacker job alongside Ernest Jones IV from Tyrice Knight over the last two seasons. But when Thomas has been out with injuries, Knight stepped in and has played extremely well for Seattle.

Bradford will now have to do the same and wait for his next turn to contribute. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury did say that there are some other ways to get him on the field to stay involved, including when they go with six offensive linemen or use the "Barnyard" dive play in short-yardage.

"John and Mike obviously made a decision that they felt was the best for the Seahawks, and it's our obligation to find the best way to move forward as an offensive unit and he's still a big part of that," Fleury said. "We were really thrilled with the way he came back and played, and we're excited to still have him on the team and move forward and we'll find the best way to utilize him."

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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