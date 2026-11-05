Attorney calls for Auburn officer to resign after video shows repeated punches

The Brief Civil rights attorneys are calling for Auburn Police Officer Andrew Bryant to resign and lose his certification after video showed him repeatedly punching a man. The man's attorneys say he suffered a traumatic brain injury during the Oct. 28 arrest. Prosecutors have since dismissed the charges against him. Bryant remains on administrative leave as Auburn police conduct an internal investigation and Renton police review possible criminal violations.



Civil rights attorneys are calling for an Auburn police officer to resign and lose his state certification after video was released of him repeatedly punching a man during an arrest.

Attorney Evan M. Oshan, of Oshan and Associates, has submitted a civil rights complaint to the Washington Attorney General and U.S. Attorney's Office regarding the actions of Auburn Police Officer Andrew Bryant.

The firm also asked the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission to revoke Bryant's state peace officer certification.

What we know:

Police bodycam, dashcam and traffic camera video shows Bryant punching Mauro Alberto Felix Valles during an arrest along Auburn Way North on Oct. 28.

The recordings show Bryant tasing Felix Valles, then punching him in the head more than 20 times during the arrest. Arriving backup officers reported that Bryant had bloodied hands.

A screenshot of body-worn camera footage from an Auburn officer involved in a physical altercation on Oct. 28, 2026. (Auburn Police Department)

While the Auburn Police Department initially said Felix Valles sustained minor injuries, attorney representatives claim he suffered a mild traumatic brain injury and other trauma. His family said he was experiencing a mental health crisis during the arrest.

The City of Auburn Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed the charges against Felix Valles. He was originally booked into jail for non-felony drug possession, disorderly conduct, obstruction, and attempted third-degree assault.

Officer Bryant was placed on administrative leave. The Renton Police Department is conducting an independent review to determine whether Bryant violated any criminal laws.

The backstory:

Police originally responded to reports of a man running through traffic and attempting to open vehicle doors. On body camera audio, Bryant told fellow officers he believed Felix Valles grabbed his holster or reached for his service weapon, prompting him to strike him until he stopped.

Bryant has no disciplinary history outside of a self-reported vehicle crash that resulted in coaching and counseling. The department awarded him a Medal of Distinction in 2024.

Traffic cameras capture an Auburn officer engaged in a physical altercation with a man on Oct. 28, 2026. (Auburn Police Department)

What they're saying:

The City of Auburn has since released the following statement regarding the dismissal of the charges against Felix Valles:

"The City of Auburn Prosecutor’s Office made the decision to dismiss the charges that were pending against Mauro Alberto Felix Valles, without prejudice. This allows the Prosector to refile charges tailored to the facts and circumstances as they come to light during the investigation process."

What's next:

The Renton Police Department's independent criminal review and Auburn's internal investigation remain ongoing.

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