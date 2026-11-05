When is Starbucks Red Cup Day in Seattle? Here’s what we know

The Brief Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day returns Nov. 17, offering free reusable holiday cups at participating stores while supplies last. The coffee chain's holiday menu launches Nov. 5, featuring new drinks, returning seasonal favorites and festive food items. Limited-edition Bearista cups will also be available Nov. 10 and Dec. 1, with quantities limited.



Red Cup Day, one of Starbucks' busiest days of the year, is just around the corner.

Red Cup Day returns to Seattle

Starbucks will host its annual Red Cup Day giveaway on Nov. 17 at participating stores across Seattle and nationwide. During the event, customers can get a reusable red holiday cup while supplies last.

Timeline:

The Seattle-based coffee giant recently dropped its holiday drink menu, new food items and seasonal merchandise. However, there are some other future giveaway dates Starbucks fans can mark on their calendar:

Nov. 10: Mystery Bearista Glass Cold Cup surprise boxes

Nov. 17: Red Cup Day giveaway

Dec. 1: Original Bearista Glass Cold Cup

The 20-ounce cup costs $29.95 and is shaped like a teddy bear wearing a Starbucks green knitted beanie. (Starbucks)

The unique bear-shaped cups and surprise boxes are available for a limited time, while supplies last. The official design of the Red Cup has not yet been released.

The backstory:

Starbucks first introduced its holiday cups in 1997, when a handful of employees designed them about two months before they arrived in roughly 1,400 stores. Today, the holiday cups represent nearly two years of design work, appearing in more than 40,000 locations worldwide.

This year's to-go cup lineup includes four hot-cup patterns, a cold cup, and a limited-edition holiday pup cup.

Seasonal drinks, food, and merchandise lineup

What's next:

Coffee drinkers can order holiday menu items beginning Nov. 5. New drink options include the Tiramisu Velvet Latte, Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew, and Apple Pomegranate Refreshers, alongside returning seasonal favorites such as the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte, and Gingerbread Chai.

On the food menu, Starbucks added a Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese on sourdough and a revamped Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich on a cranberry-baked baguette, joined by bakery items such as the Bearista Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

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