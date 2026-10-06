The Brief Starbucks will officially launch its 2026 holiday menu on Nov. 5, featuring new espresso and refresher lineup additions. The menu introduces Italian dessert-inspired Tiramisu Velvet beverages, an Apple Pomegranate Refresher with popping pearls, and a Bearista Cake Pop. Classic seasonal items like the Peppermint Mocha, Sugar Cookie Latte, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Red Cup Day will also return



Starbucks announced Monday that its annual holiday menu will officially launch in stores nationwide on Nov. 5, 2026, debuting a dessert-inspired beverage lineup, cold refreshers, savory food offerings and limited-time merchandise.

What we know:

The coffee giant’s seasonal lineup features the debut of its Tiramisu Velvet options, inspired by the traditional Italian dessert. The lineup includes the Tiramisu Velvet Latte—available hot or iced—and the Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew. Both beverages are finished with velvet mascarpone cold foam and a cocoa and coffee dusting.

Starbucks holiday menu

Starbucks is also introducing a cold beverage option: the Apple Pomegranate Refresher, which combines crisp apple flavors with popping pomegranate-flavored pearls. A non-dairy option called the Snowy Apple replaces water with coconut milk for a creamier texture.

Returning seasonal drink favorites include:

Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Sugar Cookie Latte

Gingerbread Chai

Starbucks holiday menue returns on Nov. 5, 2026. (Starbucks )

The seasonal bakery case will feature the new Bearista Cake Pop, modeled after the company's collectible Bearista Cold Cup, as well as the return of the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. Savory menu options include a new Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese and a reformulated Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich.

Starbucks is also debuting several merchandise collections on Nov. 5, including the Holiday Bearista collection, the Seattle-inspired Holiday Village collection, and the retro-style Peppermint Mocha collection. A separate Winter Wonderland collection will drop later in the month on Nov. 17.

Local perspective:

Starbucks will release the Holiday Village merchandise collection, which celebrates the company's Seattle roots, with drinkware designs inspired by the historic original store at Pike Place Market.

Starbucks Holiday Village collection (Starbucks )

Red Cup Day returns

What we don't know:

Starbucks has not yet confirmed the exact date for its annual Red Cup Day promotion, during which customers receive a free reusable holiday cup with any handcrafted holiday drink purchase. The company also noted that the popular original Bearista Glass Cold Cup will return, though specific drop dates have not been shared.

The Source: Information in this story came from an official Starbucks company press release on Oct. 5, 2026.

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