Seattle market owners worry ICE activity is hurting business

The Brief Mendoza’s Mexican Mercado on Aurora Avenue has seen a 30% drop in sales compared to last year as fear of nearby ICE activity keeps customers away. To offset the loss of foot traffic and rising operational costs in Seattle, the market relies on partnerships like the Fresh Bucks program and supplying the Seattle Children's Hospital food pantry. ICE responded to small business concerns by stating that removing criminals from the streets makes communities safer for business owners and customers.



The owners of Mendoza’s Mexican Mercado, a 15-year staple along Seattle's Aurora Avenue, say sales have dropped 30% compared to last year as fear of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity keeps customers away.

General Manager Carlos Cervantes reported that lunch crowds have thinned, and foot traffic has plummeted.

While the market has not seen enforcement officers directly outside its doors, Cervantes noted reports of heightened ICE activity nearby along the Aurora Avenue corridor, including the arrest of three men earlier this year near Evergreen Washelli Cemetery.

Carlos Cervantes, general manager of Mendoza's Mexican Mercado.

Economic pressure mounts on small businesses

Local perspective:

The drop in foot traffic comes at a time when small businesses across the region are already struggling with rising operating expenses.

Laura Clise, founder and CEO of Intentionalist, pointed out that local enterprises are facing compounding financial strains. "It has become increasingly unaffordable to own and operate a business in Seattle and beyond, and that's something that should give all of us cause for concern," Clise said.

Mendoza's Mexican Mercado in Seattle.

Looking for ways to stay afloat

Why you should care:

To weather the decline, Mendoza's Mexican Mercado relies on support from local nonprofits, the Fresh Bucks program, and a partnership supplying the Seattle Children's Hospital food pantry.

However, Cervantes worries those efforts may not be enough if sales continue to fall. The business is actively looking for new ways to attract customers and increase orders to keep its doors open.

ICE responds to business concerns

The other side:

In response to inquiries regarding the business owners' concerns, ICE released a statement linking immigration enforcement to community safety.

"Let's be clear, if there was any correlation between rampant illegal immigration and a good economy, Biden would have had a booming economy," the agency stated. "Removing these criminals from the streets makes communities safer for business owners and customers."

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