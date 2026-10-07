Lynnwood, WA mother charged in 2022 toddler death

The Brief A 44-year-old mother was arrested nearly four years after her 2-year-old son died from a November 2022 incident in Lynnwood, where detectives found fentanyl, heroin, and drug paraphernalia inside the home. Prosecutors filed first-degree manslaughter charges, and a judge set her bail at $100,000 after citing a missed court appearance, recent misdemeanor convictions, and concerns over whether she would return to court. The arrest comes shortly after the Lynnwood City Council passed a new ordinance making it a gross misdemeanor to knowingly or recklessly expose a child to controlled substances, aiming to provide earlier legal intervention and addiction treatment.



Nearly four years after a 2-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive at a Lynnwood home, his mother is facing a first-degree manslaughter charge in connection with his death.

The 44-year-old mother was arrested Oct. 6 and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on a charge of first-degree manslaughter domestic violence, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Just 24 hours later, a judge ordered she be held on $100,000 bail after prosecutors argued she failed to appear for a court hearing last week.

Toddler died in November 2022

The backstory:

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit detectives were called to a Lynnwood home on Nov. 12, 2022, after the little boy was found unresponsive.

Deputies performed lifesaving measures before the boy was taken to Swedish Edmonds, where he died.

Investigators said the child was under his mother's care the night before and the morning of his death. Detectives also found drug residue inside the home, substances they believed were fentanyl, heroin and other drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office said the investigation involved numerous search warrants, a large amount of forensic evidence, laboratory and toxicology testing, and an autopsy conducted by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

In July 2023, detectives referred the case to the Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office for first-degree manslaughter domestic violence charges.

The Sheriff's Office said the case remained under investigation while authorities completed and reviewed laboratory and toxicology testing and the medical examiner's findings. Prosecutors ultimately filed the charge.

As of Wednesday, the mother has not been convicted of the charge.

Judge keeps bail at $100,000

Local perspective:

During Wednesday's hearing, prosecutors asked the judge to keep the mother's $100,000 bail.

Doyle said the mother had failed to appear for a hearing on Oct. 2 and was arrested Oct. 6.

Prosecutors also pointed to four new misdemeanor convictions stemming from a December 2025 incident, including three counts of third-degree theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The prosecution also told the court the 44-year-old had not been in contact with her defense attorney and raised questions about where she had been living.

The other side:

The mother's defense attorney asked the judge to quash the warrant and release her on her own recognizance.

The attorney told the court the mother had completed inpatient treatment earlier this year and was now enrolled in intensive outpatient treatment in Lynnwood. They said, since August, she had been living at a women's Oxford House and was working at an Amazon distribution center.

Her attorney also said she did not need to appear for the Oct. 2 hearing and described it as a misunderstanding or miscommunication.

The judge ultimately declined to release the mother, saying the court's concern was whether she would return.

The judge said the mother had previously been given an opportunity to remain out of custody on personal recognizance, but failed to appear and had not been in contact with her attorney.

Lynnwood passes child drug-exposure ordinance

Big picture view:

The mother's arrest comes about a week after the Lynnwood City Council approved an ordinance making it a gross misdemeanor to knowingly or recklessly expose a child to a controlled substance.

The ordinance passed 5-1 on Sept. 28.

The measure carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Chief Cole Langdon told councilmembers the goal was not simply punishment, but intervention and connecting people with treatment.

"I want this person to get help. I want to try and break that cycle, but I need to take care of that child, and I need to do something that's going to provide for meaningful intervention," Chief Langdon said.

The ordinance generated debate among councilmembers over whether creating another criminal offense would help families struggling with substance use.

Councilmember Isabel Mata questioned whether the measure could ultimately perpetuate a cycle of incarceration.

"It just seems like we're just punishing people for using drugs and endangering their children, which is bad," Mata said.

The ordinance specifically addresses controlled substances like fentanyl and other than methamphetamine, which is already covered under state law.

During the council discussion, the city's judge explained that cases under the new ordinance could potentially involve diversion and treatment.

The judge said the court's pretrial diversion programs can require people to complete treatment, take classes and remain crime-free. Probation officers monitor those agreements and connect participants with resources.

For cases resulting in a conviction, the judge said probation and court-ordered treatment can also be imposed.

The ordinance is intended to give law enforcement another tool when a child is knowingly or recklessly exposed to dangerous controlled substances.

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