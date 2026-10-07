Lynnwood, WA mother arrested in 2022 death of 2-year-old boy

The Brief A 44-year-old woman was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday for the 2022 fentanyl-related death of her two-year-old son. Investigators recovered suspected drugs and paraphernalia from the Lynnwood home after responding to reports of the unresponsive toddler. Detectives initially referred first-degree manslaughter charges to the prosecutor's office in July 2023 following an extensive investigation.



Deputies arrested and booked a 44-year-old mother into jail for the death of her two-year-old son in Lynnwood back in 2022.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

Timeline:

On Nov. 12, 2022, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit detectives responded to reports of an unresponsive child at a residence in Lynnwood. Deputies tried to save the child and took him to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the child was in his mother's care in the evening before and the morning of his death. Investigators also recovered suspected fentanyl, heroin and drug paraphernalia from the home.

Related article

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the investigation lasted several months, which included multiple search warrants, the collection and processing of evidence, lab testing, toxicology testing and an autopsy.

What we know:

In July 2023, detectives referred charges to the Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office for domestic violence and first-degree manslaughter. Authorities say after a lengthy investigation and a completed review of laboratory and toxicology testing, the prosecurote's office filed charges.

On Oct. 6, 2026, the woman was arrested in the 23010 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds.

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding how the child allegedly ingested or was exposed to the suspected fentanyl and heroin have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media press release by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA ferries cancel multiple sailings due to widespread crew shortages

Washington closes Snohomish River to all fishing

WSP: Woman stabs child after I-5 crash near DuPont

Report: Taxes in Seattle have grown 5 times faster than population

Best pumpkin patches near Seattle to visit this fall

Mackie Samoskevich scores twice as Seattle Kraken blow out Flames 6-1 in home opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .