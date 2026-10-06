Lynnwood, WA jewelry store employee shoots at suspects during attempted robbery

The Brief Suspects used a pickup truck to ram a Lynnwood jewelry store during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday afternoon. A store employee fired at the suspects, who fled in two vehicles. It's unknown if any of the suspects were struck. No employees were injured, and police are asking witnesses or anyone with surveillance video to come forward.



A jewelry store employee shot at multiple suspects during an attempted armed robbery in Lynnwood Tuesday afternoon.

The backstory:

Lynnwood police responded to a reported armed robbery with shots fired at 12:26 p.m. at 6501 196th Street Southwest.

There, officers learned a pickup truck was used to ram the front entrance of a jewelry store, and multiple armed suspects tried to rob the store.

A truck crashed into the front of a jewelry store after an attempted armed robbery in Lynnwood on Oct. 6, 2026. (Lynnwood Police Department)

During the attempted robbery, Lynnwood police said an employee fired a weapon at the suspects. It's unknown if any of them were struck by gunfire.

The suspects then fled the area in two separate vehicles: a black BMW SUV and a silver Toyota or Infiniti sedan. Police said the black BMW struck a parked vehicle while fleeing and may have visible damage to the front passenger side.

No employees of the jewelry store were injured.

What you can do:

Lynnwood police are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or has surveillance video of the suspects or vehicles involved to contact them at crimetips@lynnwoodwa.gov.

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