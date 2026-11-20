The Brief Tyler Perry Studios replaced a reader board out front of a Whatcom County Fire District station in exchange for hosting its crew in Maple Falls, Wash. The studio spent time at the county's Station No. 92 last month filming their upcoming movie "Confabulation." The new sign shows the District 14 name and logo. Its first message read, "Thanks Tyler Perry for the new sign."



A Whatcom County fire station has a new sign out front, a thank-you from Tyler Perry Studios after the company filmed scenes there for an upcoming movie.

Crews from the studio spent a couple of days at Whatcom County Fire District 14’s Station 92 last month, filming scenes for the movie "Confabulation."

What they're saying:

District officials said the production crew was great to work with. They said firefighters found it fascinating to watch a film production at work.

In exchange for filming at the station, the studio agreed to replace the station’s sign, which had not lit up in at least 10 years. The old sign still carried the name of Bells Ferry Fire & Rescue, Station 7, and was recently used to post burn ban notices.

Local perspective:

The Sign Post of Bellingham finished installing the new sign Thursday. District officials thanked the company for its work.

The new sign shows the District 14 name and logo. Its first message read, "Thanks Tyler Perry for the new sign."

What's next:

Firefighters hope two of the station’s vehicles, Engine 93 and Aid 92, will appear in the finished film.

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