Seattle weather: More clouds with a chance of a light passing shower Thursday

The Brief Thursday brings mostly cloudy skies, light showers and cooler temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty winds are expected along the coast, with gusts up to 50 mph possible near Ellensburg Thursday night. Friday will be mostly dry before showers return Saturday evening into Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.



A weak front will move through Thursday, bringing temperatures back down to seasonal average, more clouds and the chance of a light shower. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with clouds moving across the region through the evening hours.

A weak front will move through Thursday, bringing temperatures back down to seasonal average. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The front moving through western Washington will bring more clouds and a slight chance of showers. If any rain does fall, it will be light. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the afternoon with a few sprinkles north, then moving to the south sound by the evening hours.

The front moving through western Washington will bring more clouds and a slight chance of showers. If any rain does fall, it will be light. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wind will also be breezy at times from the west as the front moves through, bringing gustier winds to the coast and cascades. The strongest winds will be in the evening hours between 25â€“35 mph along the Pacific Coast. Ellensburg along I-90 will be under a Wind Advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning for gusts up to 50 mph.

Wind will also be breezy at times as the front moves through, bringing gustier winds to the coast and cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Skies clear out for Friday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 50s. The models are showing right now the best chance of showers this weekend being Saturday evening into Sunday. Highs will be cooler in the mid 50s to upper 50s through the extended forecast. Early next week looks mainly dry, but there is a slight chance of showers through Wednesday. We will watch for more certainty as we get closer to those days.

Skies clear out for Friday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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