Seattle Mariners' Cole Young a Gold Glove finalist
Seattle Mariners second baseman Cole Young has been named a finalist for an American League Gold Glove award, which is presented by the Rawlings Sporting Goods Company and Major League Baseball.
Michael Massey of the Kansas City Royals and Chase Meidroth of the Chicago White Sox are the other finalists. The award will be announced Sunday, November 1st at 6:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.
Young, 23, led AL second basemen in games played (157), innings (1,350.1), putouts (223), assists (397), fielding percentage (.990) and defensive runs saved (16).
Catcher Cal Raleigh and utility player Dylan Moore were the last Mariners to win Gold Gloves in 2024. Shortstop J.P. Crawford was the last primary infielder to win a Gold Glove for Seattle in 2020.
The Source: Information in this story comes from MLB and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
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