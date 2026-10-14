Seattle Mariners' Cole Young a Gold Glove finalist

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The Brief Mariners second baseman Cole Young has been named one of three finalists for the American League Gold Glove Award at second base. Young led AL second basemen in games, innings, putouts, assists, fielding percentage and defensive runs saved during a standout defensive season. Young is looking to become Seattle’s first primary infielder to win a Gold Glove since shortstop J.P. Crawford earned the honor in 2020.



Seattle Mariners second baseman Cole Young has been named a finalist for an American League Gold Glove award, which is presented by the Rawlings Sporting Goods Company and Major League Baseball.

Michael Massey of the Kansas City Royals and Chase Meidroth of the Chicago White Sox are the other finalists. The award will be announced Sunday, November 1st at 6:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.

Young, 23, led AL second basemen in games played (157), innings (1,350.1), putouts (223), assists (397), fielding percentage (.990) and defensive runs saved (16).

Catcher Cal Raleigh and utility player Dylan Moore were the last Mariners to win Gold Gloves in 2024. Shortstop J.P. Crawford was the last primary infielder to win a Gold Glove for Seattle in 2020.

The Source: Information in this story comes from MLB and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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