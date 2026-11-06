Lakewood, WA shooting leaves man in critical condition, suspects at-large
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are searching for suspects who shot a man in the parking lot of a strip mall in Lakewood early Friday morning, leaving him in critical condition.
Police: Man shot three times in Lakewood was not intended target
What we know:
At around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of South Tacoma Way and Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest. Police arrived and found a man with what appeared to be three gunshot wounds.
Authorities report that a Chevy Tahoe-type vehicle entered the parking lot and a passenger fired multiple shots at "no one in particular". It appears the victim was not an intended target.
What we don't know:
After the shots were fired, the vehicle fled the area – though there were varying reports regarding which direction it was headed. Police did not get a license plate, only a general vehicle description. Police also did not receive a good suspect description, other than they may have been a Black or Pacific Islander man.
The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital and is in critical condition.
Detectives processed the scene and conducted interviews with witnesses who were present when the shooting happened, but they are still developing leads to identify the shooter.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Lakewood Police Department.
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