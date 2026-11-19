The Brief Patchy fog and freezing fog may create slick spots Friday morning before sunny skies and upper-40s highs arrive in Seattle. Scattered showers return Saturday night and Sunday with little to no new mountain snow as high pressure breaks down. Multiple systems bring rain and coastal wind or high-tide flooding risks next week through Thanksgiving.



Western Washington will be drier and sunnier Friday after some patchy morning fog, with rain showers returning by Saturday night.

Fog and freezing fog possible Friday morning

The weather pattern changes tonight as the low pressure system over Oregon dissipates and high pressure builds into the region. Clearing skies and lighter winds could help patchy fog to develop again early Friday morning, especially in the usual areas of the South Puget Sound and Southwest Interior.

Why you should care:

Freezing fog is possible in areas that dip below freezing, so watch for slick spots, especially on bridges and sidewalks.

It will be cool and partly cloudy with patchy freezing fog overnight in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday afternoon will be sunny for most sports with highs in the upper 40s in Seattle.

A few showers return this weekend

The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down Saturday as a weak weather system moves toward Western Washington. Scattered showers are possible Saturday night and Sunday. Any new snowfall in the mountains should be very light, if there is any at all.

A couple of weak disturbances rotating around an offshore low could keep a chance of showers in the forecast Sunday before that low gradually dissipates Sunday night.

Rain showers return to Western Washington on Saturday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanksgiving weather forecast in Seattle

The weather pattern becomes more active next week. A warm front will brush Western Washington Monday, followed by a cold front Tuesday. The strongest winds are expected along the coast Tuesday and Tuesday night. Interior locations could see breezy conditions.

Another system will be right behind it, hitting Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. There is still uncertainty about its track and strength, so stay tuned.

One additional concern next week: tides will be reaching their highest levels of the month. The combination of strong winds, low atmospheric pressure and high tides could lead to coastal flooding problems beginning as early as Tuesday. We'll be watching that closely as well.

It will be dry through most of Saturday, but showers return to Seattle Saturday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)