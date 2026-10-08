Big Ten naming women's goalkeeper award after UW's Mia Hamant

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The Brief The Big Ten is naming their Women's Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year award after former University of Washington standout Mia Hamant, the conference announced on Thursday. Hamant died at age 21 last November after a battle with stage 4 kidney cancer. Washington will celebrate the award named in Hamant's honor in a halftime presentation at Thursday night's match against the University of Iowa. The match between Washington and Iowa is the Huskies For A Cure match, which is part of an athletics-wise initiative supporting research from the Cancer Vaccine Institute at UW Medicine.



The Big Ten is naming their Women's Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year award after former University of Washington standout Mia Hamant, the conference announced on Thursday.

Local perspective:

Hamant died at age 21 last November after a battle with stage 4 kidney cancer. Washington will celebrate the award named in Hamant's honor in a halftime presentation at Thursday night's match against the University of Iowa.

The match between Washington and Iowa is the Huskies For A Cure match, which is part of an athletics-wise initiative supporting research from the Cancer Vaccine Institute at UW Medicine.

The backstory:

Hamant was diagnosed with Stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient renal medullary carcinoma in April 2025, and ultimately succumbed to the illness on November 6.

Washington would beat Michigan State in a penalty shootout to claim the Big Ten tournament championship just three days after Hamant's death. The Huskies advanced to the Sweet 16.

Hamant appeared in 17 games with 15 starts during her lone season as a full-time starter with Washington in 2024. She posted seven shutouts, and allowed just 10 goals with 75 saves.

What you can do:

More information on Huskies for a Cure is available via GoHuskies.com here.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Big Ten Conference, University of Washington and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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