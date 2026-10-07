How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes at UW Huskies

The Brief Following a loss to USC, the Washington Huskies (3-2) return home to host the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) on Friday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. PT at Husky Stadium. The game, which marks Iowa's first trip to Seattle since 1963, will air locally on FOX 13 Seattle and be broadcast across the Washington Sports Network and SiriusXM. Washington seeks to rebound behind standout quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who recently became only the third quarterback in program history to reach 1,000 career rushing yards.



After playing their first road game of 2026, the Washington Huskies(3-2) return home to host the nationally ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) on Friday at 6 p.m. on FOX 13.

The backstory:

This matchup represents Iowa's first visit to Husky Stadium since 1963 and marks Washington's only home game during a 41-day stretch.

The Huskies will look to bounce back against a Hawkeyes team entering the game ranked No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 poll following a loss to Ohio State.

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 26: Washington (QB) #1 Demond Williams Jr during the college football game between the Washington Huskies and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on September 26, 2026, AT Husky Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Spo Expand

Keep reading for details on the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. University of Washington Huskies game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Iowa vs. Washington game?

The Huskies will take on the Hawkeyes on Friday, October 9. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. PT.

Where is the Iowa vs. Washington game?

Washington will host Iowa at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What TV channel is the Iowa vs. Washington game?

Friday's Iowa vs. Washington game will air on FOX 13 Seattle, with Connor Onion, Robert Griffin III and Alexa Landestoy on the call.

What radio station is the Iowa vs. Washington game?

All UW football games will air on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield, with Elise Woodward, former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland, and Dave Mahler on the call. Radio coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM. The broadcast is available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and the Varsity app.

On Sirius XM, the game will air on FOX Sports (channel 83) and Sports 979 Play By Play (channel 979).

More on the Huskies

By the numbers:

The Washington Huskies boast a 10-1 record in non-Saturday home games since 2010, though after an early four-game homestand, they will play at home just once during a 41-day stretch.

Key individual contributors include punter Hunter Green, who ranks fourth in the FBS with a 47.7-yard average, and quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who ranks 13th nationally in total offense and recently became just the third Husky quarterback to reach 1,000 career rushing yards.

The defense highlighted its potential by holding Washington State to 0-for-11 on third downs in the 2026 opener, a feat last accomplished by the program in 2009.

Additionally, five first-year players—Ramzak Fruean, Derek Colman-Brusa, Jeron Jones, Kodi Greene, and Brian Bonner Jr.—have stepped up to start each of the last three games.

What's next:

The Huskies will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana to face the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday, Oct. 16.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington Athletics' website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA ferries cancel multiple sailings due to widespread crew shortages

Washington closes Snohomish River to all fishing

WSP: Woman stabs child after I-5 crash near DuPont

Report: Taxes in Seattle have grown 5 times faster than population

Best pumpkin patches near Seattle to visit this fall

Mackie Samoskevich scores twice as Seattle Kraken blow out Flames 6-1 in home opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .