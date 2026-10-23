Seattle weather: Dry Friday and Saturday, showers return Sunday

The Brief High pressure will keep the Puget Sound region mostly dry through Saturday, with increasing clouds and average late-October temperatures. Sunday brings rain chances to western Washington, though showers in the Puget Sound area are expected to be light and the Seahawks game currently looks mainly dry. As the low-pressure system shifts east, drier weather is projected to return early next week, though a slight chance of showers remains for Monday.



It will stay dry through Saturday in the Puget Sound area, but Sunday looks wet for parts of western Washington.

High pressure settled in over Western Washington Friday, giving us another mostly dry day with temperatures right around average for late October.

As the next system approaches, we will see increasing clouds tonight with cool temperatures.

It will be cool with increasing clouds Friday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

More clouds on Saturday, tricky forecast on Sunday

Big picture view:

As the next system approaches, we’ll see increasing clouds on Saturday. The coast and Olympic Peninsula look most likely to see wet weather from Saturday night into Sunday. Some rain should make it into the Puget Sound region on Sunday, too, although it currently looks fairly light.

Rain will return to Western Washington on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It will all depend on the position of the low. Stay tuned for the updated forecast. Right now, the Seahawks game looks mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies.

A chance of showers is in the forecast for Sunday's Seahawks game. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weather next week

What's next:

As we head into the work week, the low-pressure system is expected to shift east, potentially allowing drier weather to return to Western Washington. There are still some differences among the forecast models, however, so we'll keep a chance of showers in the forecast for Monday.

Rain showers could return Sunday in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Woman injured during stabbing, carjacking in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

Ballots found in dumpster at Golden Gardens Park

Olympia parents oppose proposed elementary school closures

Seattle mom of 9 seeks help relocating family after landlord reclaims home

Trump administration sues to block Alaska Senate race if Republican doesn’t win

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.