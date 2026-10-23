Seattle weather: Dry Friday and Saturday, showers return Sunday
SEATTLE - It will stay dry through Saturday in the Puget Sound area, but Sunday looks wet for parts of western Washington.
High pressure settled in over Western Washington Friday, giving us another mostly dry day with temperatures right around average for late October.
As the next system approaches, we will see increasing clouds tonight with cool temperatures.
It will be cool with increasing clouds Friday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)
More clouds on Saturday, tricky forecast on Sunday
Big picture view:
As the next system approaches, we’ll see increasing clouds on Saturday. The coast and Olympic Peninsula look most likely to see wet weather from Saturday night into Sunday. Some rain should make it into the Puget Sound region on Sunday, too, although it currently looks fairly light.
Rain will return to Western Washington on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)
It will all depend on the position of the low. Stay tuned for the updated forecast. Right now, the Seahawks game looks mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies.
A chance of showers is in the forecast for Sunday's Seahawks game. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Drier weather next week
What's next:
As we head into the work week, the low-pressure system is expected to shift east, potentially allowing drier weather to return to Western Washington. There are still some differences among the forecast models, however, so we'll keep a chance of showers in the forecast for Monday.
Rain showers could return Sunday in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)
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The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.