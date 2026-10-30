Alaska Air Group lays off 200 people, navigates challenging operating environment
SEATTLE - Alaska Air Group laid off 200 people on Friday, specifically making the decision to reduce its non-contract workforce.
The company cited the decision was based on navigating a challenging operating environment, including unpredictable fuel costs and "broader geopolitical pressures."
What they're saying:
"We recognize the impact these decisions have on our employees and their families, and we are deeply grateful for the contributions they have made to get Alaska Air Group to where we are today." Alaska Air Group said in a statement.
Further, the company said they remain committed to providing support to everyone through the transition.
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Local perspective:
Of the 200 people, 125 of them are in Washington state.
The backstory:
Alaska Air Group forecasted bigger fourth-quarter losses than expected, according to Reuters. Specifically, Reuters said the company expected an adjusted loss of $2 to $2.50 per share for the quarter, which they compared with LSEG data the estimated a loss of $1.04 per share.
The Source: Information in this story came from Alaska Air Group and Reuters.
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