Seattle weather: More wind, rain this weekend

The Brief Gusty winds will ease late Friday afternoon, bringing calmer and drier conditions overnight. Saturday begins dry and unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s before a cold front delivers rain and 30 to 40 mph wind gusts Saturday night through early Sunday morning. Another system will bring rain and wind Monday afternoon through Tuesday, followed by a dry break on Wednesday and Thursday.



Another round of wet and windy weather is moving through western Washington as a series of strong Pacific storms takes aim at the region.

After a gusty day in areas around Western Washington, the wind should gradually ease late Friday afternoon. Tonight, expect much calmer winds and drier conditions.

It will be mainly dry and mostly cloudy Friday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A taste of spring before another storm

Big picture view:

Saturday starts on a much warmer note. We'll start the day dry, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the 60s. However, the next storm system will be knocking on the door. A strong cold front will bring another round of rain and gusty winds Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The coast could see the strongest winds, and 30 to 40 mph gusts are possible across parts of Western Washington from Saturday night into early Sunday.

Heavy rain and wind will hit Western Washington on Saturday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

More Pacific storms next week

What's next:

The next round of rain and wind will hit Monday afternoon through Tuesday. We should get a break from the rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

More storms are on the way for Western Washington this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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