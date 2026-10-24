1 killed, 4 injured following crash in Auburn, police say

The Brief One person was killed, and four more were injured following an early Saturday morning crash in Auburn, the Auburn Police Department said. The crash involved two cars. Two of the four people injured sustained serious injuries, while the injuries of the other two people were deemed non-life-threatening, police said. The roadway where the crash occurred was closed for several hours as the investigation was completed.



One person was killed, and four more were injured following an early Saturday morning crash in Auburn, the Auburn Police Department said.

What we know:

Police said just before 1 a.m. that the crash happened near 112th Avenue SE and SE 316th Place.

The crash involved two cars. Two of the four people injured sustained serious injuries, while the injuries of the other two people were deemed non-life-threatening, police said.

Police added that whether the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash were under the influence is under investigation.

The roadway where the crash occurred was closed for several hours as the investigation was completed.

What we don't know:

No further details were released on the incident.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Auburn Police Department.

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