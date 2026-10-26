Meet UMAY, the Kazakh girl group bringing a new sound to global music

Kazakhstan's music scene is finding new ways to reach audiences globally, and the country’s latest girl group, UMAY, is bringing their own identity to that growing movement.

The group, under the direction of popular Kazakh producer Alua Konarova, debuted earlier this year and is already exploring different music styles as they work to establish their group identity.

"We don't have a fixed position in the group, because we try to support all positions. Our music is inspired by hip hop and R&B, but we want to try different styles. We want to bring something new with every song, and share our music with people around the world," member Aqnur tells FOX 13 Seattle.

The group’s name comes from a figure in Turkish culture, Umay Ana, an ancient goddess that represents women, and that identity shows through the meaning in the group’s music so far.

Inspired by groups like TLC, the group released their first hip-hop track "True" in May.

Member Bibimariyam explains the track saying, "It means you don’t have to give up, and to just move forward, and it is about motivation […] and to be true to yourself."

The members came together after an audition in which thousands of girls competed in hopes of debuting in the final lineup, and the five members of the group now use their music to empower women as well.

Bring true to yourself continued with their follow-up track, "Queen."

The track, while still leaning into the rap style, allowed the members to show their vocals more as they wanted to show a different side to their talent, and the message of the song was just as important.

"It’s not about that we are a queen, but it is about girls around the world," says Adel, with Yerkezhan adding, "We want to show that every girl can be confident in her own special way."

FOX 13 Seattle previously interviewed the Kazakh boy group ALPHA, who said they wanted to show the world the beauty of their country, and that mission is the same for UMAY.

"Kazakh music has a very rich cultural identity. That's what makes it special. We have our own language, traditions, history and musical instruments and ways of expressing emotions through music. But it is not just traditional music. We can also do more modern pop, hip-hop, and R&B," Aqnur says.

The history of the Kazakh nomadic people continues with them today.

"We still have in our voice, the sound of nomads, of the desert. We want to make modern music, but we still have our own history in ourselves," Bibimariyam adds.

In the group’s latest track, the group went for a more vocally-focused conceptual track with the Kazakh title, "SEZIM."

The song, about heartbreak, tells the story of a girl leaving a bad relationship and living freely herself, while also being a fun and danceable track, member Sabina explains.

The music video shows that story with the members taking the role of the girls experiencing that heartbreak themselves, and the filming process was memorable for them even if there were setbacks.

"It was the most comfortable shoot we’ve had because we were so comfortable with the team. Everyone was really nice and kind, and even though we had a dust storm and rain, it was still really fun," Bibimariyam says.

The group has been able to perform their songs at festivals, and most recently at a match for Kazakhstan’s FC Ordabasy, but they say they would love to perform on even bigger stages around the world.

"We are the girl group who is exploring the new generation of music, but also wants to give that nostalgic feeling from the 90s or that Y2K style […] and if you want to learn about the Kazakh language or Kazakh traditions or the culture, we would be glad to invite you into our music," they say.

As UMAY continues to grow, the members hope their music will inspire confidence in women while introducing international audiences to the sounds and traditions of Kazakhstan.

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