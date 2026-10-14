Judge rules Fall City, WA teen accused of killing family members will be tried as an adult

The Brief A King County Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday that a 17-year-old accused of killing five family members in Fall City in October 2024 will be tried as an adult, FOX 13 Seattle reported. Judge Veronica Galván concluded that the premeditated nature and severity of the attack, which includes five counts of aggravated first-degree murder—outweighed the defense's request to keep the case in juvenile court. While defense experts highlighted the teenager's severe mental health struggles and post-traumatic stress disorder, the judge noted the juvenile system's age-23 limit lacks the capacity for the long-term monitoring and sustained treatment required.



A 17-year-old accused of killing five family members in Fall City will be tried as an adult, a King County Superior Court judge ruled on Wednesday.

Judge Veronica Galván granted the state’s motion to decline juvenile court jurisdiction, concluding that the extraordinary severity of the alleged offenses and the defendant’s long-term mental health needs warrant transferring the case.

The backstory:

The teenager faces five counts of aggravated first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder stemming from an October 2024 attack inside his family's home.

Premeditation, severity outweigh juvenile jurisdiction

What they're saying:

In her ruling, Judge Galván reviewed several legal factors, emphasizing the gravity of the charges and the deliberate nature of the crime.

The judge noted that the attack involved multiple calculated steps, including retrieving a firearm from a locked safe, selecting targets, and shooting each victim with precision. Evidence also indicated the teenager attempted to conceal his involvement by altering the crime scene, changing clothes, and directing blame toward a deceased sibling.

While the defendant has no prior criminal record, the court found the method and manner of the alleged acts posed a extreme risk to public safety.

Mental health needs and system limitations

The other side:

The defense argued the case should remain in juvenile court, pointing to the teenager's history of significant psychological trauma, abusive religious fundamentalism, and severe mental health struggles.

Psychological evaluations revealed the teen suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and requires lifelong monitoring to manage symptoms of psychosis. Experts noted he has shown progress and impulse control while in detention, presenting a favorable prognosis if properly treated.

However, Judge Galván highlighted that the juvenile justice system can only retain jurisdiction until age 23 and lacks post-release monitoring. Given the severity of the allegations, the judge ruled the adult system is far better equipped to provide sustained therapeutic treatment while ensuring long-term public safety.

Next steps in legal proceedings

What's next:

State prosecutors will draft formal findings of fact and conclusions of law, which are expected to be submitted to the defense and court by late October.

The defendant will remain under the jurisdiction of the juvenile court until the final transfer orders are formally entered, likely in early November. Once transferred, prosecutors will file the case under a new cause number in adult court, followed by an official arraignment.

Defense counsel indicated the teenager retains the right to appeal the court's decision, which could adjust the legal timeline.

The Source: Information in this story came from King County Judge Veronica Galván in court at the Clark Children and Family Justice Center in Seattle and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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