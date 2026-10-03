Seattle weather: Great fall weekend, morning clouds to sunshine

The Brief Saturday starts cloudy before sunshine returns by mid-morning, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday will be even warmer and sunnier as high pressure and offshore flow strengthen across the region. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures return early next week as morning clouds and onshore flow increase.



Another round of morning clouds Saturday, but sunshine will return by mid-morning. Fewer clouds are expected into Sunday as high pressure continues to build across the Pacific Northwest. Offshore flow will pick up Saturday into Sunday, which will lead to warmer temperatures across the state.

Another round of morning clouds Saturday, but sunshine will return by midmorning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Winds will pick up through the south sound for a little bit of breeziness in the morning hours due to increased offshore flow.

Winds will pick up through the south sound for a little bit of breeziness in the morning hours due to increased offshore flow.

Saturday will be nice and warm with highs above seasonal average by several degrees. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Even warmer temperatures into Sunday.

Saturday will be nice and warm with highs above seasonal average by several degrees.

Looking Ahead:

Sunshine with highs in the 70s continues into Sunday as high pressure amplifies. We start to see a little more onshore flow and the ridge of high pressure flattening into early next week. This change will lead to temperatures cooling back to average along with morning clouds to sunbreaks.

Sunshine with highs in the 70s continues into Sunday as high pressure amplifies.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Released texts reveal doubts, delays after Seattle mass shooting

Seattle fruit vendor confronted in viral waterfront video

Richland man charged with giving material support to Houthis

Boeing avoids strike as thousands of employees approve new contracts

Seattle police investigate attempted luring at Alki Elementary School

Seattle Police Department overpaid $13M due to payroll error, city says

Seattle's spider season is back. What causes it?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.