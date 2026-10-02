Seattle weather: Warm, sunny first weekend of October

The Brief Western Washington will see mild, sunny, and dry weather over the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s following early Friday cloud cover and minor morning sprinkles in northern and coastal areas. Forecasted high temperatures outside the immediate region include 75 degrees in Wenatchee, 80 degrees in Yakima, Eugene, and Dallas, 82 degrees in Bend, 83 degrees in Boise, 87 degrees in Philadelphia, and 98 degrees in Phoenix. A return to a typical early-fall pattern is expected early next week as a high-pressure ridge weakens on Monday, bringing cloudier skies and cooler temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s with minimal rain over the next five days.



A mild, mostly dry weekend with temperatures reaching the low 70s is forecast for Western Washington following early morning cloud cover and light sprinkles.

A mostly cloudy start Friday brought a few early morning sprinkles along the coast, the Olympic Peninsula, Whatcom County, the San Juan Islands, and south of Vancouver Island. Clouds are expected to break up by Friday afternoon to yield high temperatures around 71 degrees, with most of the region topping out in the 60s to around 70.

First weekend of October is mild, partly cloudy

Big picture view:

A warming trend will bring sunny and dry conditions for Saturday and Sunday. Morning low clouds and fog will clear for afternoon sunshine across Western Washington. High temperatures are forecast to reach 68 degrees on Saturday and 71 degrees on Sunday, creating favorable conditions for outdoor activities, local events such as Issaquah Salmon Days and pumpkin patch visits, and the Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday.

Regional high temperatures include 75 degrees in Wenatchee, 80 degrees in Yakima and Eugene, Oregon, 82 degrees in Bend, Oregon, and 83 degrees in Boise, Idaho. Across the country, expected highs include 98 degrees in Phoenix, 87 degrees in Philadelphia, and 78 degrees in Dallas.

Little rainfall expected in Seattle next week

What's next:

Dry weather will persist through the weekend and into early next week, with minimal rain expected over the next five days.

Temperatures will begin sliding back toward a typical early-fall pattern early next week as a high-pressure ridge weakens on Monday and onshore flow returns. Forecast highs call for 70 degrees on Monday, with temperatures dipping into the mid-to-upper 60s under cloudier skies through the early part of next week.

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