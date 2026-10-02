Seattle weather: Passing clouds Friday, highs in the low 70s

The Brief Friday will be mild across western Washington, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few light morning sprinkles are possible near the coast and Strait before more afternoon sunbreaks. High pressure brings sunnier weather this weekend, with mostly sunny skies and low 70s expected for Sunday's Seahawks game.



Zonal flow will continue to keep clouds moving inland along the coast and north interior Friday. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning hours, especially along the coastal areas and along the strait. Most sprinkles will be light if you do see anything, with most showers coming to an end by midday.

Zonal flow will continue to keep clouds moving inland along the coast and north interior Friday.

What's next:

Temperatures Friday will be a few degrees warmer than average, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. High clouds are expected throughout the day for the Puget Sound, but more sunbreaks into the afternoon. Highs for central Washington will also be into the 80s Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures Friday will be a few degrees warmer than average, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Skies will continue to clear with more sunshine into the weekend as high pressure builds over the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks forecast is still looking great for Sunday's game here in Seattle, mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. We will see a little more onshore by Tuesday, dropping temperatures back into the mid 60s with dry skies.

Skies will continue to clear with more sunshine into the weekend as high pressure builds over the Pacific Northwest.

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