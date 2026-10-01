Seattle weather: Dry and mild first week of October

The Brief The first week of October in Western Washington will be mostly dry and warmer, though a weak system passing to the north will bring a slight chance of light showers on Thursday and Friday to the North Coast, Olympic Peninsula, and Whatcom County. Building high pressure and an offshore wind direction will drive a weekend warming trend, pushing Puget Sound temperatures into the low-to-mid 70s on Sunday. Early next week, returning onshore flow will bring more morning clouds and drop temperatures back closer to seasonal October averages.



The first week of October looks quiet and warmer in Seattle, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

A weak system moving toward British Columbia will brush the northern part of the region Thursday afternoon and Friday. That will bring a chance for a few light showers, mainly along the North Coast, Olympic Peninsula and into Whatcom County.

For most of the Puget Sound region, the forecast stays mostly dry. Temperatures on Thursday will top out in the 60s for much of Western Washington.

Overnight lows Thursday night will drop into the low 50s and 40s with partly cloudy skies.

It will be partly cloudy and cool Thursday night with temperatures in the 40s for most spots. (FOX 13 Seattle)

October normally brings big changes

Big picture view:

October typically brings the biggest changes to the weather that we see in any month in Western Washington. Storms become more frequent, average temperatures drop about ten degrees, and we lose about 90 to 100 minutes of daylight.

October brings the biggest change in weather to Seattle of any month of the year. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Friday

High pressure starts building Friday, and that will shut down the shower threat while allowing temperatures to climb. Look for highs in the upper 60s to low 70s inland, with temperatures in the low 60s along the coast.

By Saturday, a thermal trough will begin developing along the coast. That will flip our surface winds to an offshore direction, which is one of the ingredients that can help temperatures warm up across Western Washington.

What's next:

The high-pressure pattern sticks around through the weekend. Sunday will be warm with highs in the low to mid 70s across the Puget Sound area.

The pattern changes again early next week as the thermal trough shifts east and onshore flow returns. That will bring more morning clouds and knock temperatures down a few degrees. Temperatures should trend closer to normal for the start of October.

It will be mainly dry and mild the next seven days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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