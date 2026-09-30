Seattle weather: Drier and warmer into the weekend

The Brief September concluded as a cooler-than-normal month with only three days reaching above-average temperatures, though it brought welcome rainfall following a very dry summer. Clear, dry conditions will prevail for almost everyone on Thursday with cool overnight lows in the 40s, while a weak disturbance in British Columbia may bring a stray shower to the far north. A high pressure ridge will drive a warming trend through the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine and spring-like temperatures in the low 70s over the weekend.



It will be a cool end of the month as we wrap up the month of September. The overall pattern this month has led to many days with highs below average. In total, we only saw 3 days with warmer than normal high temperatures.

September will finish cooler than average.

Not only did September shape up to be cooler than normal, but we also saw some good rainfall. While we fell a little short of our monthly average, the return of rain was a welcome sight after a very dry summer season.

We saw some good rain in September, but it fell just short of the monthly average.

Showery start to October

Big picture view:

As we transition from Tuesday's disturbance to the pattern with a high pressure ridge building in, a few clouds will pass through our region into tonight. Skies are forecast to remain dry for almost everyone on Thursday. A weak disturbance in B.C. may bring a stray shower far north.

Quite night with a few clouds moving in overnight. (FOX13 Seattle)

Cool overnight lows around the region with many waking up to the 40s.

Cool overnight lows around the region with many waking up to the 40s.

What's next:

Drying and warming through the week and weekend. We will enjoy a brief return to spring-like weather with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s this weekend.

Drying and warming through the week and weekend.

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