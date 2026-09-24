Seattle weather: Fall storm bringing rain, breezy wind

The Brief A stronger storm system will bring widespread rain, cooler upper 50s and low 60s temperatures, and potential afternoon thunderstorms to Western Washington Thursday night into Friday. Gusty winds will reach 30 to 45 mph along the coast and northern Puget Sound, while higher mountain elevations could see 1 to 1.5 inches of rain and a dusting of snow. Weather conditions will improve over the weekend as high pressure moves in, bringing quieter, partly cloudy skies and cool highs in the low 60s.



A stronger, more organized storm system will move into Western Washington from Thursday night into Friday, bringing widespread rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds to the region.

Rain will continue spreading inland this evening, with most locations seeing wet weather by sundown. If you are heading to the must-win Mariners game tonight at T-Mobile Park, it will be cool and the roof will likely be closed due to incoming rain.

The Mariners game will be cool Thursday night with the roof likely closed due to rain. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will also take a noticeable step down, with highs on Thursday and Friday in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Gusty winds sweep into Seattle on Friday

By the numbers:

Winds will become gusty in areas on Friday as the low pressure system approaches the coast.

The strongest winds are expected along the coast and Strait of Juan de Fuca. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph are expected along the coast Friday morning, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible near the Strait in the north Puget Sound on Friday evening.

Friday will be breezy, especially along the coast and north Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Most lowland areas will pick up around a half inch to an inch of rain on Thursday into Friday, while the Olympics and Cascades could receive 1–1.5 inches.

Up to an inch of rain is possible for most of the Puget Sound area through Friday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For most of the central Puget Sound areas, winds won't be nearly as strong, but it will still be a noticeably breezy day.

A few thunderstorms possible

What's next:

As the front moves through, colder and more unstable air will settle in behind it. That could produce a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening across parts of Western Washington.

Heavier rain will impact the Puget Sound area on Friday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will also drop to around 6,000 to 7,000 feet late Friday, potentially bringing the first dusting of snow to the highest elevations of the Olympics and Cascades.

Weekend weather improves

Big picture view:

This weekend, the weather looks much quieter. Weak high pressure will build in, helping to dry things out Saturday night through Sunday. Temperatures will remain cool, with highs in the low 60s and partly cloudy afternoons.

It will be cooler and cloudier in Seattle with rain returning Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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