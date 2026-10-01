Crews investigate deadly house fire in Marysville, WA

The Brief A man died, and a number of pets remain unaccounted for, after an early morning house fire in Marysville. Crews said a husband and wife lived in the house with their pets. She was able to evacuate safely. Fire marshals will work to determine the origin and cause of the fire.



Crews are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Marysville early Thursday morning.

1 dead after house fire in Marysville, WA

According to Marysville Fire District, at around 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fully engulfed in flames in the 5500 block of Parkside Drive.

Firefighters arrived and immediately began putting water on the flames.

Crews said a husband and wife lived in the house with their pets. The wife was able to evacuate and was uninjured.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, her husband was found deceased inside the residence," wrote Marysville Fire District on social media. "A number of the homeowner's pets, including birds, cats and a dog, are also unaccounted for."

Fire marshals will work to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The home is considered a complete loss with estimated damages reaching $500,000. No firefighters were injured.

Marysville Fire Department left a reminder for residents to use caution when burning anything outside.

What you can do:

"Keep all outdoor fires at least 30 feet away from homes and other structures, and never leave a fire unattended," Marysville Fire District wrote. "Conditions can change quickly, and embers can ignite nearby materials."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by Marysville Fire District.

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