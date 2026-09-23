Sam Darnold, Jadarian Price limited in practice for Seattle Seahawks

article

The Brief Quarterback Sam Darnold returned to limited participation in practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, two weeks after he sustained an injury to his gluteus. "He’s not going to take every rep today. We’ll ramp it up as the week goes," head coach Mike Macdonald said of Darnold. Additionally, running back Jadarian Price was limited as well after leaving Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals early with a chest injury.



Quarterback Sam Darnold returned to limited participation in practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, two weeks after he sustained an injury to his gluteus.

"He’s not going to take every rep today. We’ll ramp it up as the week goes," head coach Mike Macdonald said of Darnold.

Additionally, running back Jadarian Price was limited as well after leaving Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals early with a chest injury.

Dig deeper:

Darnold was injured five plays into the season opener against the New England Patriots and missed Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Drew Lock has been terrific in relief of Darnold and certainly gives Seattle the flexibility to ensure Darnold is ready to return. However, Macdonald indicated that Darnold's injury is not something they suspect would get any worse from playing, which signals a likely quicker return to action.

"We’ll make a decision at some point before Friday’s over," Macdonald said. "I don’t think we’d go into the weekend not knowing if he’s going to play. It’s on a good track right now, assuming today goes well.

":f it was something where he was at risk of getting worse over the normal risk you take by taking the field, that might be part of the conversation. It’s a function at this point of, ‘Does he feel good enough to play.’"

Price and fellow running back George Holani (knee) were both limited for Seattle. Emanuel Wilson finished off the Arizona game as the lead back for Seattle with Price and Holani sidelined.

Safety Nick Emmanwori fully participated in practice for the first time since having ankle surgery in late July. Safety Ty Okada (hamstring) and nose tackle Brandon Pili (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday.

In addition to Darnold and Price, linebacker Ernest Jones IV (neck), wide receiver Cooper Kupp (back), and fullback Brady Russell (chest) were also limited.

Injury Report

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Mike Macdonald says Sean Payton accused Seattle Seahawks of cheating behind scenes after 2024 contest

Sam Darnold expected to practice this week as Drew Lock shines as backup for Seattle Seahawks

Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks 31-7 win over Cardinals

Jaxon Smith-Njigba scores 3 TDs as Seattle Seahawks roll to 31-7 win over Cardinals

Nick Emmanwori, Anthony Bradford questionable to play for Seattle Seahawks against Cardinals

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .