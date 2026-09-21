Sam Darnold expected to practice this week as Drew Lock shines as backup for Seattle Seahawks

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The Brief Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to participate in practice in some capacity this week after backup Drew Lock shined in a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. "The plan is for him to be out there in some capacity. We’ll go from there. How much? We’ll see from here to Wednesday what that number is. Right now, that’s the goal," Macdonald said. Lock completed 19-of-26 passes for 235 yards with three touchdown passes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba while throwing no interceptions in a 31-7 victory over the Cardinals. For the season, Lock is now 35-of-48 for 422 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers in wins over the New England Patriots and Cardinals for Seattle.



Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to participate in practice in some capacity this week after backup Drew Lock shined in a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

"The plan is for him to be out there in some capacity. We’ll go from there. How much? We’ll see from here to Wednesday what that number is. Right now, that’s the goal," Macdonald said.

Lock completed 19-of-26 passes for 235 yards with three touchdown passes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba while throwing no interceptions in a 31-7 victory over the Cardinals. For the season, Lock is now 35-of-48 for 422 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers in wins over the New England Patriots and Cardinals for Seattle.

The backstory:

Darnold missed Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a gluteus injury sustained just five plays into the team's season-opening win over the Patriots. Macdonald said after the win over Arizona that Darnold has made quick progress from the injury.

"We're optimistic. We'll see. I mean I think there's a chance that he comes back and practices at some point (this week)," he said.

"The timetable has shifted quite drastically, frankly."

Darnold's improved so much that it's forced the Seahawks to alter their initial plans for his recovery.

"This week is a bit different, with Sam’s situation being more up in the air going throughout the week, so this is a different approach in terms of our process about how we’ll handle our preparation throughout the week," Macdonald said.

Lock's level of play certainly allows for the Seahawks to take their time with Darnold's recovery, especially as the schedule remains favorable over the next two weeks as well. The Seahawks play the Washington Commanders (0-2) this week, who likely will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels due to a dislocated elbow sustained in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Los Angeles Chargers (0-2) follow in Week 4 and they've had double-digit losses to the Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders to begin the season.

Lock will finish Week 2 as the highest-rated passer in the NFL, surpassing New York Giants quarterback Jaxon Dart. Dart was injured after going 3-for-5 for 20 yards in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams before leaving with a left knee injury. Through two games, Lock has a 127.3 passer rating.

"Drew can play great football, but he also does it in his personality and his style, which is what we want from our quarterbacks, which is exciting," Macdonald said. "The players saw the best version of him out on the field. I’m happy for him. Proud of all the effort and proud of our team."

Notes

– Safety Nick Emmanwori played nine defensive snaps for Seattle in his first action of the season after having ankle surgery prior to the start of training camp. Emmanwori had just one tackle in his season debut.

Macdonald was very happy with the effort and the workload for Emmanwori as they ease him back into action.

"Really good," Macdonald said. "For what we wanted to get out of the game, it was best case scenario where we could ramp into this week. He’s got confidence in what he’s able to do, and he’s also got some good reps stacked behind him. Now, we can have clarity going into the week in terms of game planning (and) how many reps he can manage."

– Rookie running back Jadarian Price left with an injury in the second half of the win over Arizona. While it was announced as a chest injury during the game, Macdonald clarified on his weekly radio show that the issue is more of a shoulder concern. However, it's not expected to be a lengthy issue.

"No details," Macdonald said. "That’s pretty much what it is with JD. It’s something we’ll monitor throughout the week, shouldn’t be a long-term thing.

Emanuel Wilson had 21 carries for 92 yards as a secondary option alongside Price in the win over Arizona.

"Glad to see him do his thing," Macdonald said of Wilson. "A decisive runner, he gets downhill, not just on the inside run game, it’s on the perimeter game as well. Had a great run on third down where he kept the drive going on the last drive, which is awesome. Lot of great stuff so we’re happy to have him."

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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