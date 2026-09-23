WA middle school administrator arrested, accused of assaulting child

The Brief North Whidbey Middle School administrator Alin Kitchens II was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a child. Kitchens, the school's dean of students, has been placed on administrative leave while police investigate. Police have not released any details about what led to the alleged assault.



An administrator at North Whidbey Middle School was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a child last week.

What we know:

Oak Habor Police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Alin Kitchens II, the Dean of Students at North Whidbey Middle School.

Police said they received a report of a physical assault involving a child that occurred on Sept. 17. Kitchens was arrested on Wednesday.

Kitchens was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Oak Habor PD said they believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding what led up to the alleged assault have not been released. Police said they do not plan on releasing additional details at this time.

What they're saying:

Oak Harbor Public Schools released the following statement to FOX 13 regarding the incident:

"We were recently made aware of an incident involving a staff member whose reported actions do not reflect the values or expectations of our school community. The district is cooperating fully with the Oak Harbor Police Department as its investigation continues. Due to state and federal confidentiality laws, the district cannot provide additional information about personnel or student matters. We also cannot comment on the ongoing investigation. All questions about the investigation should be deferred to the Oak Harbor Police Department.

"Student safety and well-being remain our highest priorities. When the allegation was brought to the district’s attention, immediate action was taken to place the employee on leave while the matter is investigated. All Oak Harbor Public Schools employees undergo background checks and annual training related to student safety and professional responsibilities. If true, the alleged actions in this incident would go directly against the training provided to all staff. We take all allegations of staff misconduct seriously and will continue to act swiftly to protect our students and school community. Oak Harbor Public Schools and North Whidbey Middle School remain committed to providing students with a safe, welcoming and respectful learning environment."

Oak Harbor Deputy Chief of Police Kevin Barton also released the following statement:

"The Oak Harbor Police Department recognizes the importance of a strong partnership with the Oak Harbor School District when it comes to maintaining the safety and security of students and staff. We appreciate the cooperation and timely assistance provided by the School District, which has been essential to this investigation."

What's next:

The Oak Harbor Police Department and Oak Harbor Public Schools are continuing to work together during the investigation.

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