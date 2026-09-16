Seattle traffic: I-5 reopens after crash between 2 semi-trucks

The Brief A two-semi-truck crash blocked multiple southbound lanes of I-5 on the Ship Canal Bridge early Wednesday, causing 8-mile backups. According to WSDOT traffic cameras, the incident has been cleared, but residual delays in the morning commute remain. Though the three lanes that were blocked by the crash have been cleared, a portion of the far left lane on the Ship Canal Bridge remains closed for construction.



Traffic was backed up about 8 miles on southbound I-5 after a crash involving two semi-trucks blocked multiple lanes on Wednesday morning.

Seattle I-5 traffic: Crash on Ship Canal Bridge blocks lanes

What we know:

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent out the initial traffic alert at 5:28 a.m., saying there was a collision just south of Northeast 45th Street on the Ship Canal Bridge blocking the three left lanes.

At around 6:13 a.m., WSDOT confirmed that two semi-trucks were involved. In addition to the crash delays, separate repair work has the left lane closed further south. Crews say access to eastbound SR-520 is not impacted by the crash.

What they're saying:

"The collision on SB I-5 on the Ship Canal Bridge is a semi / two car collision with no major injuries," said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on X. "Multiple lanes blocked and tow trucks will be arriving shortly. Getting this cleared as quickly as possible."

By around 8 a.m., WSDOT traffic cameras showed that the incident had been cleared. However, residual delays from the crash are still impacting the morning commute. Additionally, the construction going on further south of where the crash happened is still blocking the left-hand lane.

What we don't know:

Details about what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media alerts by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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