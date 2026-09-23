Seattle Storm rookie Awa Fam reflects on Hispanic heritage, family and WNBA

The Brief Seattle Storm rookie Awa Fam credits her older brothers in Spain with helping turn basketball from a hobby into her career. Fam, who was raised in Spain by Senegalese parents, says she proudly embraces both cultures while representing Spain internationally. Now in the WNBA, Fam encourages young athletes to be brave, stay patient and trust in themselves.



Seattle Storm rookie center Awa Fam didn't always envision herself playing on basketball’s biggest stage. Growing up in Spain, her basketball journey began simply by trying to keep up with her older siblings.

What started out as a casual pastime quickly transformed into a professional calling.

"Thanks to them, I started playing basketball. So, they are the two people who I talk to the most, the ones I started playing basketball with when I thought it was just going to be a hobby. In the end, well, here I am," Fam tells FOX 13.

"Gracias a ellos empecé a jugar baloncesto. Entonces, son las dos personas con las que más hablo, con las que empecé a jugar baloncesto pensando que iba a ser un hobby. Al final, pues estoy donde estoy," Fam tells FOX 13.

Fam says her older brothers were her biggest basketball influence, helping pave the path to where she is today in the WNBA.

Awa Fam and her family

Carrying the pride of Spain on the world stage

Fam has earned national pride representing Spain internationally, including helping secure a bronze medal at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. Wearing her home country's uniform is an honor she holds close to her heart, balancing immense joy with the weight of representing millions back home.

"I’d say happiness, and that once you put on the Spain jersey, you ultimately feel the responsibility of representing an entire country that is supporting us," Fam said.

"Te diría felicidad y que una vez te pones la camiseta de España, al final tienes esa responsabilidad de estoy representando a todo un país que nos está apoyando," Fam said.

For Fam, success on the court remains directly tied to maintaining strong roots and honoring the community behind her.

"I think that remembering where you come from, remembering where you are, being proud of the people behind you, especially where you come from, is what will lead you to achieve certain things," Fam said.

"Yo creo que recordar de dónde vienes, recordar de dónde eres, estar orgullosa de la gente que tienes detrás, sobre todo de dónde viene yo creo que es lo que te va a llevar a ciertas cosas," Fam said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Awa Fam and her mother

Honoring a dual heritage

While Fam proudly represents Spain, her identity is enriched by a blend of cultures. Born and raised in Spain to parents from Senegal, her household embraces both traditions as vital parts of their family story.

"We always try to bring something from Senegal—a jersey, anything my parents buy us—especially to keep that connection to the culture and the Spanish flag," Fam said.

"Intentamos llevar siempre algo de Senegal, alguna camiseta, cualquier cosa que mis padres nos compran, sobre todo para tener esa media cultura y la bandera de España," Fam said.

She explains to FOX 13 that her family always makes an effort to carry a piece of Senegal with them to honor their full identity alongside the flag of Spain.

Seattle Storm's Awa Fam

Inspiring the Next Generation

Now playing in Seattle, Fam has transitioned from a young girl with a basketball to an inspiration for young athletes across the Hispanic community and beyond.

When asked what wisdom she would share with youth looking up to her, she points directly to the values instilled by her parents.

"Be brave, be patient, and trust in yourself," Fam said.

"Sé valiente, ten paciencia y confía en ti," Fam said.

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