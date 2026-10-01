Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy Thursday, shower chance north

The Brief A weak front will bring more clouds and a few light sprinkles to parts of western Washington Thursday into Friday. Thursday stays mild, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s from Seattle southward. High pressure returns this weekend, bringing drier weather and temperatures potentially reaching the mid-70s.



A weak front will move through Thursday into Friday, bringing more clouds and a few light sprinkles to the north interior. Rain that does make it to the ground will be light.

A weak front will move through Thursday into Friday, bringing more clouds and a few light sprinkles to the north interior.

What's next:

Thursday will be a few degrees warm with highs back into the upper 60s to the low 70s for Seattle southward. North sound will be cooler with more clouds and chance of showers.

Thursday will be a few degrees warm with highs back into the upper 60s to the low 70s for Seattle southward.

October Outlook

As we start the month of October, the Climate Prediction Outlook is forecasting warming and drier conditions for the Pacific Northwest. This was also the forecast for September, and we did end up cooler than average, so stay tuned!

As we start the month of October, the Climate Prediction Outlook is forecasting warming and drier conditions for the Pacific Northwest.

Looking Ahead:

Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds along with mild temperatures back into the low 70s. We start to see high pressure building again into the weekend and early next week, continuing the dry streak and warming temperatures into the mid 70s for even some outlying areas.

Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds along with mild temperatures.

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