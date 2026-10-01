Richland, WA man charged with giving material support to Houthis

The Brief Ashton Hamed Ellaboudy, a 51-year-old Department of Energy employee from Richland, was arrested for allegedly attempting to provide material support, expert electrical engineering advice, and drone and explosive precursor materials to the Houthis. Federal authorities state Ellaboudy illegally traveled to Houthi-controlled Yemen using his official passport, lied to border officials about being on government business, and later provided technical diagrams and testing help to an undercover FBI source he believed was a Houthi colonel. Officials emphasized that preventing terrorism is a top priority, while the Department of Energy confirmed Ellaboudy's actions posed no threat to the safety or security of the Hanford nuclear site or its workforce.



A Richland, Washington man was arrested and charged Thursday morning with attempting to provide material support for the Houthis, a terrorist organization based in Yemen.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 51-year-old Ashton Hamed Ellaboudy worked for the Department of Energy in Richland, and previously for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Federal authorities say Ellaboudy purchased precursor chemicals, components and other materials used to build explosive devices, as well as parts used to build drones and remotely operate aerial systems.

WA worker suspected of conspiring with Houthis

Big picture view:

A criminal complaint sent to the FBI reported that Ellaboudy took sick leave in December 2024, saying he needed to recover after exposure to nitric acid, which is used to build explosive devices.

In September 2025, Ellaboudy reportedly used his Corps-issued official passport to fly from Richland to Oman, then crossed the border into Yemen, specifically into the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa.

When Ellaboudy returned, authorities say he told U.S. Customs and Border Protection he had traveled overseas on official government business, but his Department of Energy supervisor disputed this.

"As alleged, a U.S. government employee traveled overseas and used his specialized expertise in an attempt to aid the Houthis, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization backed by Iran," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. "Additionally, Ellaboudy acquired materials for the construction of explosive material and drones capable of delivering these explosives. These allegations are so deeply disturbing that they almost defy imagination."

Houthi fighters man heavy machine guns mounted on vehicles at a rally in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and the recent Houthi strikes on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden on February 4, 2024, on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen. (Pho Expand

Dig deeper:

The FBI then launched an investigation into Ellaboudy.

Using a confidential human source, the FBI reached out to Ellaboudy, who believed he was working with a Houthi colonel to acquire and develop communications systems for the Houthis.

According to the FBI, "Ellaboudy provided expert advice and assistance, based upon his background in electrical engineering, by helping the CHS test and modify solar power generators and communication equipment." Ellaboudy provided schematics, diagrams and other guidance on setting up the systems, as well as doing research on other equipment.

"This individual allegedly betrayed the U.S. and attempted to aid the Houthis, a designated foreign terrorist organization, but thanks to the work of the men and women of the FBI, his actions were detected and he is now in custody," said Assistant Director Jarod Brown of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. "According to the criminal complaint, Ellaboudy tried to assist the terrorist group improve its communications capabilities, he purchased materials for homemade explosives and drones, and he traveled to Yemen where the Houthis control the capital city. Preventing terrorism and protecting the U.S. homeland is a vital part of the FBI’s mission. We will use all our resources and work closely with our partners to identify and stop anyone planning to commit acts of terrorism or to help terrorist organizations."

Exterior of the Hanford LEED Gold Facility (U.S. Department of Energy).

Local perspective:

The Department of Energy in Richland manages the Hanford nuclear site, which was formed as part of the Manhattan Project during World War II. Their current duties involve managing the Columbia Generating Station, a commercial nuclear power plant on the site, as well as ongoing cleanup operations from the decades of plutonium processing conducted during the Cold War.

The department's Hanford Field Office reports that Ellaboudy's conduct did not "involve an attempt to harm the Hanford Site or its workforce, and at no time was there a threat to the safety or security of the site."

What's next:

Ellaboudy is scheduled to make his first appearance before a federal magistrate judge on Friday.

If convicted, Ellaboudy faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.