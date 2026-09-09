As AI grows, WA construction trades push to recruit young workers

The Brief Washington construction leaders are pushing to attract young workers as the industry faces a massive labor shortage with 40 percent of its workforce nearing retirement by 2031. While artificial intelligence streamlines behind-the-scenes tasks like permitting, industry experts emphasize that physical trades require a human element that technology cannot replace. Regional programs and hands-on job site training are working to bridge the workforce gap by introducing high school students to careers in welding, framing, and plumbing.



As a new school year begins and students evaluate future career paths, artificial intelligence is reshaping classrooms and everyday life. But amid the uncertainty surrounding AI, leaders in the construction industry hope more young people are inspired to enter the trades—just as the sector faces a massive labor shortage.

"I think it is the most important because these are the people doing it, you don’t got robots out here building houses for people or putting your plumbing in," said Matthew West, a high school student who has studied welding. "I think it’s really cool, I’ve learned a lot and I’ve met a lot of new people."

Students from North Thurston Public Schools received hands-on training alongside professionals at an Olympia job site earlier this year, gaining firsthand insight into traditional trade skills.

The Aging Workforce Crisis

Experts estimate that 40% of construction industry workers will retire by 2031. Despite the impending vacancies, only about 3% of high school students currently express interest in pursuing careers in the building trades.

"The great thing about the building industry is it’s tangible, you can see what you do," said Pete Lymberis, the Pacific Northwest division president for homebuilder Taylor Morrison. "It’s just the happiest moment to say you had a part of making somebody’s life so happy."

Industry executives believe changing perceptions surrounding post-secondary education could help bridge the upcoming workforce gap. Lymberis noted that an intense focus on college enrollment may have previously reduced the pool of prospective trade workers. He emphasized that awareness is growing regarding equal career opportunities within construction.

"The actual ability and the human element of the building industry is not something that AI is going to be able to take over," Lymberis added.

Why Human Labor Outlasts Technology

While AI cannot replace physical labor, technology is streamlining behind-the-scenes operations. Crews across Washington use AI to review plans, analyze details, and flag potential issues in the permitting process. Industry experts note that human oversight remains essential to spot errors made by the evolving technology.

"I don’t ever picture, you know, plumbers and electricians, you know those guys being replaced by robots because there’s always going to have to be a human element," said Jason Rasmus of American Northwest Homecraft. He encouraged newcomers to enter the field early, emphasizing that fundamental building practices will remain relevant long into the future. "Get into the construction world, find a way to get in here and understand it first, because the way we will build a building isn’t going to change in the next, you know, 100 years."

Training the Next Generation of Builders

To combat the impending workforce deficit, regional programs are working to train the next generation of builders. The BuildStrong Academy of Pierce County offers apprenticeships in core skills like framing and roofing to prepare students for immediate employment upon graduation. The academy serves a broad demographic, training students ranging from 18 to 60 years old who are looking to enter the workforce or transition into new careers.

"There is absolutely no future in construction without people in it," said Cole Estrada of the BuildStrong Academy. "You have to make so many micro decisions during the day, is this going to fit? Is this going to be okay? Am I cutting corners? Is this the best way to do it?"

As the construction industry prepares for significant retirement losses in the coming years, local leaders hope hands-on experiences and job security will steadily attract fresh talent to fill the void. Students like West, who spent part of their day with the team at Taylor Morrison this past spring, reflected on how everyone can benefit from more young people like him considering this line of work as a career path.

"I think it’s great that we’re still doing stuff like this, and we’re getting the youth to learn about stuff that they might be interested [in]," he said. "That’ll be progressive for society instead of just themselves."

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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