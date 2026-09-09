Tacoma, WA launches "Maritime 253" to combat industry worker shortage

The Brief South Sound high school students on Tuesday marked the official opening of Maritime 253, a tuition-free facility designed to combat a national shortage of maritime professionals. Developed in partnership with the Port of Tacoma, the program offers juniors and seniors hands-on training, industry credentials, and college dual-credits. Participants split their time between standard coursework and the port facility to gain practical experience in manufacturing, logistics, and marine technology.



High school students in the South Sound walked through the doors of a first-of-its-kind facility on Tuesday, marking the official opening of "Maritime 253."

What we know:

Designed to combat a looming national shortage of maritime professionals – industry reports project a need for upwards of 200,000 workers in the next decade – the tuition-free program offers juniors and seniors hands-on experience in manufacturing, logistics and marine technology. The inaugural class of students was greeted by a welcome committee of local builders, Port of Tacoma representatives, tribal members, and educators.

A first-of-its-kind curriculum

What they're saying:

Developed in partnership with the Port of Tacoma, Maritime 253 is the first program of its exact kind in the nation.

"Everything we have here is industry grade, so students are getting that applicable experience right away that they can bring back to their future employers," said Program Director Kristie Wolford.

Students split their schedules, spending half the day completing standard high school coursework and the other half bused directly to the port facility. By June, participants will graduate with more than 1,000 hours of training, industry-recognized credentials, and college dual-credits.

Real-world advantage for students

Local perspective:

The program is open primarily to Tacoma-area and south-end high school juniors and seniors, with space available for other participating area districts.

For students like Jeremiah Commodore, who is eyeing a future in industrial design and architecture, the location offers an immediate networking advantage.

"The port is over there so you can talk to people from big time places and get a better idea of what you're going into for college, whether it's science, math, architecture for me, or industrial design," Jeremiah said.

His mother, Melissa Commodore, noted the confidence-building aspect of the hands-on environment.

"I hope that he has more confidence in his ability to be able to go into architecture," Melissa said. "I hope that he has a little bit of perspective and vision of what it's going to be like taking those classes in college."

Enrollment details

What you can do:

The program is free to attend, and enrollment remains open.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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