103 Chiweenies rescued from home in Auburn, WA

Police and animal control officers rescued 103 dogs from a home in Auburn this week, marking one of the largest animal rescue efforts in the city’s history.

(Auburn Police Department)

By the numbers:

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), officials initially responded to perform a routine welfare check for about five adult dogs and seven puppies. When Animal Control Officer Ray Peckham entered the two-bedroom duplex, they discovered more than 50 dogs. After further investigation and speaking with the owner, the total number of animals surrendered was 103.

(Auburn Police Department)

Timeline:

Peckham quickly assembled a team of APD officers and staff from the Auburn Valley Humane Society (AVHS). The group began the rescue operation at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 and worked through the day into the early morning hours. By 3 a.m., 82 dogs had been rescued.

In the following days, Peckham returned to the property to ensure the remaining dogs had access to food and water.

Six days later, the team returned and completed the rescue mission.

(Auburn Police Department)

What they're saying:

"With patience, precision, and compassion, the remaining dogs were safely retrieved, concluding a full and successful rescue of all 103 animals," the APD wrote on Facebook.

The dogs, a mix of Chihuahuas and Dachshunds – commonly referred to as Chiweenies – were placed into care through AVHS and partnering rescue organizations. Thanks to coordination from AVHS CEO of Operations Katrina Megrath and the broader rescue community, all the dogs are now in the process of receiving the care they need.

What you can do:

AVHS continues to care for many of the rescued dogs and is seeking help from the community. For those interested in adopting, fostering or donating, call (253) 249-7849 or visit www.auburnvalleyhs.org.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Auburn Police Department.

